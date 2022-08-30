|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
New York Artist Eli Brady Releases Music Video For Latest Single 'Started' Ft. Phresher
Hot Songs Around The World
About Damn Time
Lizzo
225 entries in 21 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
531 entries in 28 charts
Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)
Kate Bush
245 entries in 23 charts
First Class
Jack Harlow
276 entries in 20 charts
HeatWaves
Glass Animals
1144 entries in 25 charts
Bam Bam
Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran
421 entries in 26 charts
Most read news of the week
Hoobastank & Lit Announce Co-Headlining 'Tried-N-True' Tour With Alien Ant Farm And Kristopher Roe Of The Ataris
Zona Music Festival Announces Inaugural Lineup Featuring Headliners Beach House, Portugal.The Man, Bleachers, Tegan And Sara & Japanese Breakfast - Dec. 3 & 4 In Downtown Phoenix, AZ
Todd Snider Shares His Crowd Favorite Set-Opening "Big Finish" (What Else?) From New Album 'Live: Return Of The Storyteller' Out September 23, 2022
KISS Celebrate 'Creatures Of The Night' Album With A Super Deluxe Anniversary Edition Out November 18, 2022
"Staring Into Nothing," New Musical/Rock Opera Set To Debut Friday, October 7 At The El Portal Theatre In LA