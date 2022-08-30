Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
RnB 30/08/2022

New York Artist Eli Brady Releases Music Video For Latest Single 'Started' Ft. Phresher

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) New York artist Eli Brady recently released his new single "Started" featuring Phresher following a premiere with HipHop-Vibe. Now Eli is following up with a music video for "Started" ft. Phresher that premiered last week with HipHopSince1987. This single was produced by Brady and released via American Boys Entertainment / Starmaker Music Group. This follows the success of Eli's previous music video for single, Too Gone, which premiered on YouTube and was shot by Qua z mo who has mastered his craft working with the likes of P. Diddy, T Pain, Xhibit and others. Watch below:



When asked about the music video for "Started" ft Phresher, Eli said, "It was a great experience shooting the "Started" video with Phresher. I'm grateful that I got the opportunity to work with him. Definitely learned a lot throughout the whole process. The final cut came back exceeding my expectations and I'm excited to get the record out and hear what others think."

Eli Brady is an artist based out of Westchester, New York. When Eli began his journey with music, he quickly found a passion for creating songs. He spent hours a day educating himself on producing, writing, recording, and engineering his music all while managing school. After high school, Eli decided to prioritize his aspirations and pursue music full-time. Eli was influenced by artists like Drake, Lil Wayne, and Chris Brown. His style is melodic while still maintaining deep and creative lyricism. However, his versatility is what allows him to stand out from other artists. Eli comfortably adapts to various genres. Whether it be Rap, R&B or Pop, he finds a way to incorporate his sound. Eli Brady's versatility, unique sound, and passion for his craft shapes a bright future as an artist. Stay tuned to Eli's social below for more updates on future releases from this talented up and coming artist.
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/elibradyofficial/
TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@elibradyofficial?lang=en
Spotify- https://open.spotify.com/artist/1UlpxQ8k9ejfikqH76zk2L
Website - www.elibradyofficial.com






