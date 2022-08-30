Quavo & Takeoff Release New Record 'Big Stunna' Featuring Birdman





Meanwhile, "Hotel Lobby" continues to put up numbers as a bona fide smash. The latter has already generated 26 million YouTube views on the Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas-inspired music video and 151 million streams worldwide and counting. Earning critical acclaim right out of the gate, Billboard proclaimed, "'Hotel Lobby' impresses with a natural camaraderie that the members demonstrated on their early mixtapes, as New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Riding an incredible wave at the forefront of the game, multiplatinum GRAMMY Award-nominated superstars Quavo and Takeoff reveal a new record and music video entitled "Big Stunna" featuring Birdman-available today via Quality Control Music Group/Motown Records.The infectious production harks back to the Cash Money Records era as Quavo and Takeoff nod to The Hot Boys with a hilarious and head-spinning call-and-response punctuated by proclamations such as "I was sick before Corona." Soon, the #1 Stunna himself, rap icon, and Cash Money Records Co-Founder and Co-C.E.O. Birdman pulls up with a classically braggadocious, boastful, and bold voice emblematic of "The Stunna way."You might just feel like a "Big Stunna" yourself. In the accompanying visual, Quavo and Takeoff rap in a circle of luxury sports cars and models. Soon, Birdman shows up as if personally coronating them "Big Stunna" as these three titans shine together. Quavo and Takeoff just sat down for their very first interview together as a duo on Rap Radar. They open up about his next chapter and hint at big things to come.They also just dropped "Us Vs. Them" [feat. Gucci Mane]. It has already racked up 15 million streams worldwide and 4.5 million YouTube views on the music video. Instantly, XXL named it among "The 13 Best New Hip-Hop Songs This Week."Meanwhile, "Hotel Lobby" continues to put up numbers as a bona fide smash. The latter has already generated 26 million YouTube views on the Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas-inspired music video and 151 million streams worldwide and counting. Earning critical acclaim right out of the gate, Billboard proclaimed, "'Hotel Lobby' impresses with a natural camaraderie that the members demonstrated on their early mixtapes, as Takeoff handles the denser flow and Quavo gleefully punctuating every fifth word with another ad-lib." Not to mention, the duo performed it as part of A COLORS SHOW, posting up 1.3 million Spotify streams and 3.3 million YouTube views on the video as the first in a series celebrating Black Music Month created in collaboration with Motown Records. This is just the beginning for Quavo and Takeoff...



