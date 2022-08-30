Muse Releases New Album 'Will Of The People'





Entirely self-produced by Muse, the 10-track 'Will of the People' album has been previewed by 'Won't Stand Down', 'Compliance', the title track 'Will Of The People' and 'Kill Or Be Killed'. Matching the excellence and versatility of these already released songs, 'Liberation' echoes glam rock in the age of disinformation, while there is an innocence and a purity to the nostalgic electronic textures of 'Verona'.



Aside from the haunting piano ballad 'Ghosts (How Can I Move On)', the band's frenetic energy is palpable with the lightning-bolt rush of 'Euphoria', while 'We Are fing fed' brings the curtain down with loud/quiet/loud dynamics and a final burst of insanity.



Muse mark the album's release by sharing a video for 'You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween'. The song's pulsating electro-rock and ominous John Carpenter-esque synths is complemented by a suitably spooky video courtesy of director Tom Teller. The video plays with visual references to many classic horror movies, including 'The Shining', 'Friday The 13th', 'Scream', 'It', 'Poltergeist', 'Christine', 'The Running Man', 'Carrie' and 'Nightmares In The Sky'.



Muse have also announced details of their summer 2023 'Will of the People' UK stadium tour, which will see them play to huge audiences in Plymouth, Huddersfield, Glasgow and



Next for Muse comes two major Spanish festival headline sets at the Xacobeo Festival and the Andalucía Big Festival. They will then embark upon an international underplay tour in October which rapidly sold-out, and will also headline the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento.



Muse are Matt Bellamy, Dominic



Muse have won numerous music awards including two Grammy Awards, an American



Muse Tour Dates:



SEPTEMBER 2022

8th - Vigo, Xacobeo Festival

10th - Malaga, Andalucía Big Festival



OCTOBER 2022

4th - Los Angeles, The Wiltern (SOLD OUT)

9th - Sacramento, Aftershock Festival

11th - Chicago, The Riviera Theatre (SOLD OUT)

14th - Toronto, The History (SOLD OUT)

16th - New York City, The Beacon Theatre (SOLD OUT)

23rd - Amsterdam, Royal Theatre Carré (SOLD OUT)

25th - Paris, Salle Pleyel (SOLD OUT)

26th - Milan, Alcatraz (SOLD OUT)

28th - Berlin, Admiralspalast (SOLD OUT)



MAY 2023

27th - Plymouth, Home Park **



JUNE 2023

20th - Huddersfield, John Smith's Stadium **

23rd - Glasgow, Bellahouston Park

25th -

