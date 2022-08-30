|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
|
Register or login with just your e-mail address
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha Link Up On Viral Single 'I'm Good (Blue)'
Hot Songs Around The World
Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)
Kate Bush
244 entries in 23 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
530 entries in 28 charts
HeatWaves
Glass Animals
1143 entries in 25 charts
About Damn Time
Lizzo
224 entries in 21 charts
First Class
Jack Harlow
275 entries in 20 charts
Bam Bam
Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran
421 entries in 26 charts
Most read news of the week
Hoobastank & Lit Announce Co-Headlining 'Tried-N-True' Tour With Alien Ant Farm And Kristopher Roe Of The Ataris
Zona Music Festival Announces Inaugural Lineup Featuring Headliners Beach House, Portugal.The Man, Bleachers, Tegan And Sara & Japanese Breakfast - Dec. 3 & 4 In Downtown Phoenix, AZ
Todd Snider Shares His Crowd Favorite Set-Opening "Big Finish" (What Else?) From New Album 'Live: Return Of The Storyteller' Out September 23, 2022
KISS Celebrate 'Creatures Of The Night' Album With A Super Deluxe Anniversary Edition Out November 18, 2022
"Staring Into Nothing," New Musical/Rock Opera Set To Debut Friday, October 7 At The El Portal Theatre In LA