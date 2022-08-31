Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Classical 31/08/2022

Renowned Soprano Angela Hench And Altered State Vocalist Gregory Markel For Freddie Mercury & Montserrat Cabelle Tribute - Barcelona

Renowned Soprano Angela Hench And Altered State Vocalist Gregory Markel For Freddie Mercury & Montserrat Cabelle Tribute - Barcelona

Hot Songs Around The World

Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)
Kate Bush
244 entries in 23 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
530 entries in 28 charts
HeatWaves
Glass Animals
1143 entries in 25 charts
About Damn Time
Lizzo
224 entries in 21 charts
First Class
Jack Harlow
275 entries in 20 charts
Bam Bam
Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran
421 entries in 26 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Soprano and genre-defying singer Angela Hench has teamed up with vocalist Gregory Markel for a moving tribute to Freddie Mercury and Montserrat Cabellé by releasing their rendition of Barcelona.

The modern production of the 1987 hit single, was released Aug 6th this year to acclaim and widespread online enjoyment. In its first weeks, Hench and Markel's rendition of Barcelona has racked up over 60,000 views, generating positive reception from fans of the original and new alike.

The single is the latest project from the celebrated crossover artist Angela Hench who rose to international acclaim through her series of moving operatic performances. To date, the artist has performed across the Croswell Opera House, Opera MODO, The Dio Theatre, and beyond.

However, Hench is anything but a traditional opera singer. Although classically trained at a Waldorf School as a child, Angela takes her influences from contemporary larger than life pop culture figures like Lizzo and RuPaul. The result is HER unique mix of operatic power and magnetic charisma.

Filling in for Mercury on the track is rock power vocalist Gregory Markel, best known for his work as front man for 90s Prog Rock band Altered State. The winner of the 2016 Peace Song Award for his song 'Surrender Now', Markel graces Barcelona with his talents, lending vocals that call to mind the greatest singers classic rock has to offer.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0127201 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0029201507568359 secs