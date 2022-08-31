Renowned Soprano Angela Hench And Altered State Vocalist Gregory Markel For Freddie Mercury & Montserrat Cabelle Tribute - Barcelona





Filling in for Mercury on the track is rock power vocalist Gregory Markel, best known for his work as front man for 90s Prog Rock band Altered State. The winner of the 2016 Peace Song Award for his song 'Surrender Now', Markel graces Barcelona with his talents, lending vocals that call to mind the greatest singers classic rock has to offer. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Soprano and genre-defying singer Angela Hench has teamed up with vocalist Gregory Markel for a moving tribute to Freddie Mercury and Montserrat Cabellé by releasing their rendition of Barcelona.The modern production of the 1987 hit single, was released Aug 6th this year to acclaim and widespread online enjoyment. In its first weeks, Hench and Markel's rendition of Barcelona has racked up over 60,000 views, generating positive reception from fans of the original and new alike.The single is the latest project from the celebrated crossover artist Angela Hench who rose to international acclaim through her series of moving operatic performances. To date, the artist has performed across the Croswell Opera House, Opera MODO, The Dio Theatre, and beyond.However, Hench is anything but a traditional opera singer. Although classically trained at a Waldorf School as a child, Angela takes her influences from contemporary larger than life pop culture figures like Lizzo and RuPaul. The result is HER unique mix of operatic power and magnetic charisma.Filling in for Mercury on the track is rock power vocalist Gregory Markel, best known for his work as front man for 90s Prog Rock band Altered State. The winner of the 2016 Peace Song Award for his song 'Surrender Now', Markel graces Barcelona with his talents, lending vocals that call to mind the greatest singers classic rock has to offer.



