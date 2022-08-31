Jon Pardi Tops The Charts, Earns 5th No 1 With "Last Night Lonely"





*Priscilla Block appearing in place of Hailey Whitters. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Capitol Records Nashville Multi-Platinum hitmaker Jon Pardi tops the country radio airplay charts this week with his current single, "Last Night Lonely." Penned by Jimi Bell, Joe Fox and Dylan Marlowe, " Last Night Lonely " marks each of the songwriter's first official #1 single, as well as Pardi's fifth career #1 single to date. " Last Night Lonely " is the lead single from Pardi's highly anticipated fourth studio album, Mr. Saturday Night, out this Friday (9/2).Of the chart-topping single, Pardi revealed exclusively to Billboard, "I love the way 'Last Night Lonely' [was] written, and when I first heard it I knew it was one I wanted, for sure, on the new record. The response to the song has been really amazing to watch. We knew we felt good about it, but it has really connected with our fans…" Adding, "It's incredibly cool to have it be the first No.1 for the writers, too. I'm so excited for them."The CMA and ACM Award-winning singer/songwriter/producer recently performed " Last Night Lonely " on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (8/9) to celebrate the forthcoming album release, as well as his current AIN'T ALWAYS THE COWBOY TOUR.With 14 songs steeped in losing, a little loving and what's in between, Pardi digs beneath the surface on Mr. Saturday Night, returning the genre to an era of buckle-polishing dancefloor encounters, yowling bar-room revelers and the occasional strong, silent type ballad. Mr. Saturday Night reunites producers Bart Butler, Ryan Gore and Pardi: the same team behind the boards of his critically acclaimed third studio album, Heartache Medication. Nominated for Album of the Year by both the CMA and ACM, Heartache Medication debuted among the top tier of Billboard's Top Country Albums chart and was named one of Rolling Stone's best albums of 2019. The Los Angeles Times also ranked the album as one of its best of the year, where Pardi was the only country artist/album represented.A "hero in the making" (Variety), Pardi is noted for his "long-lasting mark on the genre" (Music Row) and his impressive ability to carve out his own path proving "the kind of country music multiple generations came to know, and love can still work on a mass scale" (Variety). Filled with fiddle, twang and steel guitar, Pardi continues to "apply new ideas to country's old sounds" (Los Angeles Times) and "bring authenticity back into Country music" (People). Pardi is currently headlining arenas across the country with his AIN'T ALWAYS THE COWBOY TOUR, which extends through his October 1st headlining date in Nashville at Ascend Amphitheater. For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit jonpardi.com.Jon Pardi's Mr. Saturday Night Track List:"Mr. Saturday Night"(Benjy Davis, Reid Isbell, Joe Ragosta)"Fill 'Er Up" (Jon Pardi, Ross Copperman, Brice Long) Last Night Lonely " (Jimi Bell, Joe Fox, Dylan Marlowe)"Neon Light Speed" (Andy Albert, Josh Dorr, Paul DiGiovanni)"New Place To Drink" (Jon Pardi, Jessie Jo Dillon, Luke Laird)"Your Heart Or Mine" (Bart Butler, Justin Ebach, John Pierce)"Santa Cruz" (Jon Pardi, Luke Laird)"Longneck Way To Go" (Midland featuring Jon Pardi) (Rhett Akins, Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Ashley Gorley, Mark Wystrach)"Raincheck" (Will Bundy, John Edwards, Michael Tyler)"Workin' On A New One"(Jon Pardi, Rhett Akins, Luke Laird)"Hung The Moon" (Will Bundy, John Morgan, Jameson Rodgers)"The Day I Stop Dancin'" (Bart Butler, Justin Ebach, Josh Thompson)"Smokin' A Doobie"(Jon Pardi, Rhett Akins, Luke Laird)"Reverse Cowgirl" (Zack Dyer, Joe Fox, Jared Scott)Produced by Bart Butler, Ryan Gore and Jon PardiJon Pardi's AIN'T ALWAYS THE COWBOY TOUR Dates:9/8 | Rochester, MN/Mayo Civic Center Park9/9 | Milwaukee, WI/BMO Harris Pavilion9/10 | Sterling Heights, MI/Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre9/15 | Bridgeport, CT/Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater9/16 | Big Flats, NY/Summer Stage @ Tags9/17 | Huber Heights, OH/Rose Music Center9/22 | New York, NY/Pier 17- the rooftop9/23 | Gilford, NH/Bank of NH Pavilion9/24 | Boston, MA/Leader Bank Pavilion9/29 | Southaven, MS/Landers Center*9/30 | Huntsville, AL/Von Braun Center*10/1 | Nashville, TN/Ascend Amphitheater**Priscilla Block appearing in place of Hailey Whitters.



