The Prescriptions Announce Time Apart, Collection Of "Vibey New Wave And Power Pop" (Billboard) For A New Generation, Out November 18, 2022





Today, The Prescriptions reminisce on youthful hope with lead single "April Blossoms." Written by Ragsdale while reflecting on how his past impacts his present, he realized that nothing beats the youthful joy of a first experience. The music video, directed by Noah Tidmore, captures the essence of nostalgia as The Prescriptions perform in a high school gym with their stacked vocal harmonies and bright bursts of electric guitar. ﻿Watch the "April Blossoms'' music video here:







Much of Time Apart finds Ragsdale in an introspective mood, turning his personal journey toward honesty into something universal. When recording sessions began, Ragsdale, bassist Parker McAnnally, and drummer John Wood were still riding high on the critical success of their 2019 debut Hollywood Gold, which earned the band invitations to perform at SXSW and Jason Isbell's Shoals Fest. But as the pandemic brought their tour to a halt, The Prescriptions had time to chase down new ways to present their melody-driven sound for their sophomore album. They ultimately uncovered a spacey, neo-psych soundscape full of taut power-pop, explorative indie rock, jangling heartland hooks, and New Wave nuances. The Prescriptions' forthcoming album Time Apart is due out November 18 via Single Lock Records.

Pre-order / pre-save Time Apart here: link.singlelock.com/prescriptions

The Prescriptions have also announced a new string of tour dates throughout the Midwest this



The Prescriptions 2022 Tour Dates:

09/17 - Cherry Street Tavern, Chattanooga, TN

09/28 - The Spacebar, Columbus, OH

09/29 - MOTR Pub, Cincinnati, OH

09/30 - Fitzgerald's, Berwyn, IL

10/01 - GMan Tavern, Chicago, IL

10/13 - White Water Tavern,

10/15 - The Rustic, San Antonio, TX

10/16 - Hole in the Wall, Austin, TX

10/17 - The Continental Club, Houston, TX



Time Apart Tracklist:

April Blossoms

Long Past Tonight

Love is Red

I Get Lost

Compartmentalize

Fire Moon

On Satellite

Not The Issue

I Might Try

Baby Be Nice

Camp Hill New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Nashville-based indie-rock band The Prescriptions have announced their new album Time Apart, due out November 18 on Single Lock Records. Produced by Ben Tanner (Alabama Shakes) and Brendan Benson (The Raconteurs), the eleven-song collection finds the hook-driven rockers exploring new sonic territory while staying rooted in classic craftsmanship. The band's sharp songwriting, ringing refrains, percussive stomp, and guitars that chime one minute and churn the next are topped with sonically rangy production and experimental textures. Lead singer and guitarist Hays Ragsdale pulled inspiration from Big Star, Elvis Costello, and other artists who used pop melody and rock & roll muscle as launchpads for a bigger, bolder sound. The result is a "vibey new wave and power pop" (Billboard) record that combines a half-century worth of American and British influences with 21st century production, street-smart swagger, and amplified shimmer.Today, The Prescriptions reminisce on youthful hope with lead single "April Blossoms." Written by Ragsdale while reflecting on how his past impacts his present, he realized that nothing beats the youthful joy of a first experience. The music video, directed by Noah Tidmore, captures the essence of nostalgia as The Prescriptions perform in a high school gym with their stacked vocal harmonies and bright bursts of electric guitar. ﻿Watch the "April Blossoms'' music video here:Much of Time Apart finds Ragsdale in an introspective mood, turning his personal journey toward honesty into something universal. When recording sessions began, Ragsdale, bassist Parker McAnnally, and drummer John Wood were still riding high on the critical success of their 2019 debut Hollywood Gold, which earned the band invitations to perform at SXSW and Jason Isbell's Shoals Fest. But as the pandemic brought their tour to a halt, The Prescriptions had time to chase down new ways to present their melody-driven sound for their sophomore album. They ultimately uncovered a spacey, neo-psych soundscape full of taut power-pop, explorative indie rock, jangling heartland hooks, and New Wave nuances. The Prescriptions' forthcoming album Time Apart is due out November 18 via Single Lock Records.Pre-order / pre-save Time Apart here: link.singlelock.com/prescriptionsThe Prescriptions have also announced a new string of tour dates throughout the Midwest this September and October. Full list of dates below.The Prescriptions 2022 Tour Dates:09/17 - Cherry Street Tavern, Chattanooga, TN09/28 - The Spacebar, Columbus, OH09/29 - MOTR Pub, Cincinnati, OH09/30 - Fitzgerald's, Berwyn, IL10/01 - GMan Tavern, Chicago, IL10/13 - White Water Tavern, Little Rock, AR10/15 - The Rustic, San Antonio, TX10/16 - Hole in the Wall, Austin, TX10/17 - The Continental Club, Houston, TXTime Apart Tracklist:April BlossomsLong Past TonightLove is RedI Get LostCompartmentalizeFire MoonOn SatelliteNot The IssueI Might TryBaby Be NiceCamp Hill



