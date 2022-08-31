'Fresh Fruit By Doja Cat x JBL' NFT Collab Drops, Featuring Series Of Digitally Designed Headphones With Sweet Perks

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Doja Cat and JBL launched their new "Fresh Fruit by Doja Cat
x JBL NFT" collaboration, in partnership with OneOf. The collection will be released across five drops throughout August and September, culminating with the chance to attend the long-awaited return of JBL Fest 2022 in Las Vegas
from September
27 to 29.
Each Fresh
Fruit NFT was artfully conceptualized by Doja Cat
herself - a series of fashion-forward, 3D fruit-themed JBL headphones. Buyers can gain exclusive access to Doja Cat's headlining performance at JBL Fest 2022, with added perks across the NFT drops including early access to iconic JBL products and events, AR simulations and more. Each Fresh
Fruit by Doja Cat
x JBL NFT unlocks larger-than-life JBL musical moments.
"Sound transcends time and space, and who better to turn music into an out-of-this-world phy-gital experience than Doja Cat," said Bill Wyman, Vice President of Integrated Marketing, HARMAN. "Doja connects with her fans in progressive, authentic ways. Dropping 'Fresh Fruit' - JBL's first NFT series - ahead of JBL Fest 2022 opens access to our fans and allows us to build a genuine relationship with our community."
JBL Fest 2022, the three-day brand festival, boasts unique events at the intersection of music, gaming and sports, bringing together voices across culture to give guests front-row access to unexpected moments. Grammy Award-winner, global sensation and JBL ambassador Doja Cat
will headline the festival with an unfiltered performance at JBL LIVE!, featuring the brand's newest global ambassador, The Kid LAROI, Bebe Rexha, DJ Tigerlily, and platinum-selling DJ/producer Martin
Garrix will bring the festival to an electrifying close.
"OneOf is thrilled to partner with JBL and Doja Cat
for her second NFT drop," says Adam Fell, Co-Founder and CSO of OneOf, and President of Quincy
Jones Productions. "It's an exciting opportunity for fans to participate in JBL Fest 2022 and with eBay's support, furthers our mission of giving users the tools to dive deeper into the Web3 space like never before."
The Fresh
Fruit NFTs started dropping on August 25 and will run through September
1. Each NFT, themed around Doja's favorite fruits, provide tiered access to JBL x Doja Cat
events ahead of and during JBL FEST 2022.
Green Tier: August 25
● Blueberry Digital
Headphones: The open-edition NFT drop includes a chance to win a flyaway trip for the holder plus a guest to JBL Fest 2022 (flights and accommodations)
● Price: Free
Gold Tier, A OneOf Exclusive: August 25
● Lemon Digital
Headphones: The open-edition NFT boasts a chance to win a Platinum or Diamond NFT. With purchase, holders gain early access and select discounts to iconic JBL products.
● Cost: $10
Gold Tier, an eBay Exclusive: August 30
● Strawberry Digital
Headphones: The Limited Edition NFT headset includes a phy-gital card that unlocks amazing Doja Cat
x JBL AR simulations leading up to and during JBL Fest 2022. Holders get early access and select discounts to iconic JBL products.
● Limited Editions: 499, Cost: $20
Diamond Tier, an eBay Exclusive: August 30
● Orange Digital
Headphones: The Limited Edition NFT kicks it up a notch with an all-access JBL Fest VR experience via a phy-gital card, guaranteed tickets and priority access to JBL LIVE! 2022 for the NFT Owner and one guest, exclusive access to JBL events and one gifted iconic JBL product each year.
● Limited Editions: 20, Cost: $1,250
Platinum Tier, Genesis
Fusion: September
1
● Grape Digital
Headphones: Doja Cat's Limited Edition Genesis
NFT, her first collection with OneOf, takes center stage, allowing holders to fuse three Genesis
NFTs in exchange for one of 88 variations of limited edition Grape Fresh
Fruit NFT
● Platinum holders can win guaranteed access to JBL LIVE!, exclusive access to JBL events, a phy-gital card to unlock Doja Cat
x JBL VR simulations, and a chance to win a Diamond NFT. Holders get early access and select discounts to iconic JBL products.
● Limited Editions: 2,500, Cost: $50
*The Doja Cat
X JBL NFTs sweepstakes and perks available for US residents only.
**Powered by Intellectible Holdings x Matiria
Doja Cat is a renegade, breakout star who has made the move from TikTok virality to topping the charts, winning awards, and collaborating with some of today's biggest acts. An American singer, rapper, songwriter, and producer, Doja Cat
has been creating musical and visual content since her teens, releasing her debut EP, Purr!, in 2014. Her first studio album, Amala, dropped in 2018, followed by the Billboard-topping follow-up, Hot Pink, in 2019. With her Nicki Minaj
collaboration for that album's "Say So
" remix, Doja reached new heights with a Billboard #1 single. Since then, she has collaborated with some of today's biggest female acts, including Ariana
Grande and Megan Thee Stallion. Her third studio album, Planet Her, debuted in June 2021 with 27.6 million streams on Spotify, the highest number for a female rapper ever achieved. With over 1 billion streams on Spotify to date, the album features Doja's SZA collab "Kiss Me More," which peaked at #1 on Top 40 radio - with many to come.