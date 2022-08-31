Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 31/08/2022

Architects Share New Single And Video "Deep Fake"

Hot Songs Around The World

HeatWaves
Glass Animals
1146 entries in 25 charts
About Damn Time
Lizzo
227 entries in 21 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
536 entries in 28 charts
Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)
Kate Bush
246 entries in 23 charts
First Class
Jack Harlow
277 entries in 20 charts
Bam Bam
Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran
423 entries in 26 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Architects have shared the second preview off their new album, the classic symptoms of a broken spirit, which will be out via Epitaph on October 21st. Single "deep fake" continues the band's exploration of electronic and industrial elements, pitting gritty synths against wailing guitar leads. The song premiered this morning at BBC Radio 1's Hottest Record in the World.

the classic symptoms of a broken spirit will be the band's 10th studio album and is the follow-up to last year's critically acclaimed album For Those That Wish To Exist. The band barely had time to celebrate success when they began the process of writing the songs that make up the new record. Produced by Dan Searle and Josh Middleton, with additional production from Sam Carter at Deacon's Middle Farm Studios and their own HQ, Electric Studios in Brighton. The band were buoyed by finally being back in the room together after their last album was made mostly remote due to COVID restrictions, the result was something altogether more "free, playful and spontaneous" the bands drummer and songwriter Dan explains. "This one feels more live, more exciting and more fun - it has that energy. We wanted it to be a lot more industrial and electronic," agrees frontman Sam Carter.

Layers of electronic and industrial elements infuse the album with a blast of energy that sets the cinematic moodscape for the 11-track ride. There is more than a passing nod to the band's post-rock influences as well as now familiar fist pumping anthems such as "when we were young", and lead single "tear gas", an arena ready anthem packed with industrial stomp.

2022 UK TOUR DATES
Nov 5th - Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena*
Nov 6th - Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro*
Nov 8th - Dublin, IE @ 3Arena*
Nov 9th - Belfast, IE @ SSE Arena*
Nov 11th - Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena*
Nov 12th - London, UK @ 02 Arena*
Nov 14th - Cardiff, UK @ Motorpoint Arena*
Nov 15th - Bournemouth, UK @ International Centre*
*support for Biffy Clyro.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0118530 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0022728443145752 secs