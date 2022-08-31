In This Moment To Release 'Blood 1983' EP This Fall

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
GRAMMY Award-nominated hard rock outfit In This Moment
release the first track "Whore 1983" from their forthcoming Blood 1983 EP.
The Blood 1983 EP commemorates the ten year anniversary of the band's Gold-certified album Blood (2012) and will be available digitally across all digital service providers as well as CD October 21 via BMG.
"We are excited to celebrate the 10th Anniversary of our album 'Blood' by bringing this new EP to life. 'Blood' changed our lives and shifted our career in a way we will never forget," says Maria
Brink. "We created this reimagined version because we wanted to give our beautiful fans something to be excited about. 'Blood 1983' is just that... we can't wait for the world to hear it."
The EP was Co-Produced by Tyler Bates and Dan Haigh, and mixed by Zakk Cervini.
"The collab between In This Moment, the inimitable Dan Haigh of GUNSHIP, and myself, yielded an awesome reimagining of four of the band's classic songs; leaning into synth wave and industrial music that has inspired all of us throughout our careers in music," says Tyler Bates. "We love it!"
This past weekend, the group launched their Blood 1983 tour with special guests Nothing More, Sleep Token and Cherry Bombs. The tour has the group set to take over stages in major markets including Dallas, Atlanta, Boston, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Los Angeles and Chicago
from August through October 2022. Tickets and VIP packages are on sale now.
Listen to the new single here:
The Blood 1983 Tour
Tue, Aug 30 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Thu, Sept 1 - Lubbock, TX - Lonestar
Events Center
Fri, Sep 2 - - Dallas, TX - Southside Ballroom
Sat, Sep 3 - Pryor, OK - - Rocklahoma
Tue, Sep 6 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
Thu, Sep 8 - Alton, VA - - Blue Ridge Rock Festival
Fri, Sep 9 - - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
Sat, Sep 10 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues
Tue, Sep 13 - Silver
Spring, MD - The Fillmore
Thu, Sep 15 - Wallingford, CT - Oakdale Theatre
Sat, Sep 16 - Boston, MA - MGM Music
Hall at Fenway
Sun, Sep 18 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
Tue, Sep 20 - Columbus, OH - - Kemba Live
Wed, Sep 21 - Cleveland, OH - - The Agora
Fri, Sep 23 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival
Sat, Sep 24 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy
Center
Sun, Sep 25 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live ☨
Tue, Sep 27 - Maplewood, MN - Myth Live
Wed, Sep 28 - Grand Forks, ND - Alerus Center
Fri, Sep 30 - Great Falls, MT - - Centene Stadium
Sat, Oct 1 - Spokane, WA - The Podium
Mon, Oct 3 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre
Tue, Oct 4 - Portland, OR - Arlene Schinitzer Concert Hall
Wed, Oct 5 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre
Fri, Oct 7 - - Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House and Event Center
Sat, Oct 8 - Central Point, OR - Bi-Mart Amphitheater
Tue, Oct 11 - San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park
Wed, Oct 12 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
Fri, Oct 14 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
Sat, Oct 15 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
Tue, Oct 18 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral
Wed, Oct 19 - Kansas City, MO - Midland
Theatre
Fri, Oct 21 - Chicago, IL - Radius
Sat, Oct 22 - Milwaukee, WI - - Eagles
Ballroom
Sun, Oct 23 - Pittsburgh, PA - - Stage AE - outdoor stage
☨ - No Nothing More.