Tour Dates 31/08/2022

Sierra Hull Announces Headlining Tour This Fall - The New Tour Will Kick Off On September 18, 2022

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) 2022 has been the year of Sierra Hull. After a whirlwind summer criss-crossing the country, the acclaimed mandolinist and her dynamic band left a wake of awestruck audiences at major festivals including Sacred Rose Festival, Under The Big Sky, and the Cayamo Cruise, sharing the stage with the likes of Emmylou Harris, Madison Cunningham, Margo Price, and Billy Strings, along the way.

Shining as a showstopping genre-blending artist, Hull recently announced that her band will be hitting the road for an energetic and fiery series of headlining shows throughout September and October with support from Lindsay Lou or Taylor Rae on select dates.

The tour offers die hard Hull fans the chance to see a full-length set with her band of virtuosos as they stretch out on fan-favorites and new songs, including the premiere of a special commissioned piece written for the FreshGrass Festival on September 23rd. Hull will wrap the year as a featured guest with Cory Wong (Vulfpeck) in November and Béla Fleck's My Bluegrass Heart in December.

Sierra Hull is widely regarded to be a as a master of her instrument; A two-time Grammy Nominated artist and songwriter, recognized for both her most recent projects, 25 Trips (2020) and Weighted Mind (2016), she is also the 4x recipient of IBMA's Mandolin Player of the Year, the first woman to ever receive this distinction.

A pioneer for acoustic music throughout her already impressive multi-decade career, she has graced the country's most iconic stages, including Carnegie Hall, the Grand Ole Opry, and the White House.

Her virtuosic abilities have garnered respect from genre-defining trailblazers, friends, and collaborators such as Alison Krauss, Sturgill Simpson, Garth Brooks, Dolly Parton, Bela Fleck, Bobby McFerrin, and Brandi Carlile. Originally hailing from Byrdstown, Tennessee, her unique sound is rooted in bluegrass, and she is widely considered one of acoustic music's most inventive artists.

Sierra Hull Tour Dates:
Sept. 18 - Louisville, KY - Bourbon & Beyond Music Festival
Sept. 21 - Ardmore, PA - Ardmore Music Hall ^
Sept. 22 - New York, NY - Mercury Lounge ^
Sept. 23 - North Adams, MA - FreshGrass Festival
Sept. 24 - South Burlington, VT - Higher Ground Showcase Lounge +
Sept. 27 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall +
Sept. 28 - Cincinnati, OH - Memorial Hall +
Sept. 29 - Boone, NC - Appalachian Theatre +
Sept. 30 - Asheville, NC - Salvage Station *
Oct. 1 - Raleigh, NC - Wide Open Bluegrass
Oct. 2 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Pour House +
Oct. 4 - High Point, NC - Ziggy's ^
Oct. 5 - Charlottesville, VA - The Southern ^
Oct. 6 - Alexandria, VA - The Birchmere ^
Oct. 7 - Big Stone Gap, VA - Blue Highway Festival
Oct. 8 - Pelham, TN - CaveFest
Oct. 14 - Bakersfield, CA - World Records
Oct. 15 - Seaside, CA - Rebels and Renegades Music Festival
^ with Lindsay Lou
+ with Taylor Rae
* with The Infamous Stringdusters






