Charts / Awards 01/09/2022

Kate Bush, Harry Styles, Beyonce & Bad Bunny Top Spotify's Global 2022 Songs Of Summer Lists

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Kate Bush's Track "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)" Enjoys Revival Due to Appearing on Stranger Things Season 4 Soundtrack!

Spotify's most streamed songs of summer globally:
"As It Was" by Harry Styles
"Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)" by Kate Bush
"Me Porto Bonito" by Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone
"Tití Me Preguntó" by Bad Bunny
"Glimpse of Us" by Joji
"Ojitos Lindos" by Bad Bunny, Bomba Estéreo
"Quevedo: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52" by Bizarrap, Quevedo
"Efecto" by Bad Bunny
"Moscow Mule" by Bad Bunny
"Heat Waves" by Glass Animals
"PROVENZA" by KAROL G
"About Damn Time" by Lizzo
"Late Night Talking" by Harry Styles
"Party" by Bad Bunny, Rauw Alejandro
"Te Felicito" by Shakira, Rauw Alejandro
"STAY (with Justin Bieber)" by The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber
"Tarot" by Bad Bunny, Jhay Cortez
"Bam Bam (feat. Ed Sheeran)" by Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran
"Cold Heart - PNAU Remix" by Elton John, Dua Lipa, PNAU
"I Ain't Worried" by OneRepublic

Spotify's most streamed songs of summer in the U.S.:
"Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)" by Kate Bush
"As It Was" by Harry Styles
"Me Porto Bonito" by Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone
"Glimpse of Us" by Joji
"Tití Me Preguntó" by Bad Bunny
"Bad Habit" by Steve Lacy
"Jimmy Cooks (feat. 21 Savage)" by Drake, 21 Savage
"I Like You (A Happier Song) (with Doja Cat)" by Post Malone, Doja Cat
"Late Night Talking" by Harry Styles
"About Damn Time" by Lizzo
"First Class" by Jack Harlow
"WAIT FOR U (feat. Drake & Tems)" by Future, Drake, Tems
"Heat Waves" by Glass Animals
"Vegas (From the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack ELVIS)" by Doja Cat
"Efecto" by Bad Bunny
"Moscow Mule" by Bad Bunny
"Ojitos Lindos" by Bad Bunny, Bomba Estéreo
"You Proof" by Morgan Wallen
"I Ain't Worried" by OneRepublic
"Party" by Bad Bunny, Rauw Alejandro

Spotify's most streamed songs of summer in the UK:
"Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)" by Kate Bush
"As it Was" by Harry Styles
"Afraid to Feel" by LF SYSTEM
"About Damn Time" by Lizzo
"Late Night Talking" by Harry Styles
"Heat Waves" by Glass Animals
"BREAK MY SOUL" by Beyonce
"IFTK" by La Roux & Tion Wayne
"Last Last" by Burna Boy
"Green Green Grass" by George Ezra
"Music For a Sushi Restaurant" by Harry Styles
"WAIT FOR U" by Future (feat. Drake & Tems)
"I Ain't Worried" by One Republic
"First Class" by Jack Harlow
"Glimpse of Us" by Joji
"Starlight" by Dave
"Crazy What Love Can Do" by David Guetta & Becky Hill & Ella Henderson
"21 Reasons" by Nathan Dawe (feat. Ella Henderson)
"Where Did You Go?" by Jax Jones (feat. MNEK)
"Massive" by Drake

Spotify's Songs of Summer list is based on user listening between May 29 and August 29, 2022.






