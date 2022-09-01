Visionary Guitarist Julian Lage Shares "Chavez"





† with The Bad Plus. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Visionary guitarist Julian Lage has shared "Chavez," his hard-driving new single which is available now to stream or download. An official live performance video featuring the extraordinary trio of Lage, bassist Jorge Roeder, and drummer Dave King also premieres today. "Chavez" marks the latest track release from Lage's upcoming new album, View With A Room, arriving via Blue Note Records/ Universal Music on September 16.A stunning collection of 10 compelling original compositions that sees Lage expanding upon his core trio's orchestrational possibilities with the involvement of six-string icon Bill Frisell, View With A Roomalso includes such acclaimed singles as "Tributary," "Auditorium," and "Word For Word," all available now for streaming and download. Official live performance videos are streaming now at YouTube. All three tracks have been met by immediate applause from such publications as Guitar World, which hailed "Word For Word" as "breathtaking…three minutes of jazz bliss."Lage will mark the arrival of View With A Room with a busy international live schedule, including this Fall's "View With A Room In Concert" tour, getting underway September 13 at Pittsburgh, PA's Oaks Theater and then traveling through mid-December. Highlights include a pair of eagerly awaited double bills alongside The Bad Plus, set for Los Angeles, CA's Walt Disney Concert Hall (October 14) and New York City's Webster Hall (December 2). In addition, Lage will be offering exclusive pre-show Master Classes at select cities throughout the tour. For complete details and ticket information, please visit www.julianlage.com/tour.View With A Room sees Lage fulfilling a long-standing goal to "have lush orchestration combined with an organic sense of improvisation and the agility of a small ensemble" by adjoining his core trio of Roeder and King with legendary guitarist Bill Frisell. Having previously collaborated in several different contexts, including duo concerts and projects devised by John Zorn, the two musicians homed in on a shorthand musical vocabulary rich with references - spanning The Beach Boys, Keith Jarrett's American and European Quartets, and George Harrison's All Things Must Pass - to craft a subtle, eloquent weave that expertly manifests Lage's enhanced vision in atmospheric and incisive ways throughout the new collection."There's no one I would trust more than Bill Frisell to come into our trio ecosystem and be able to expand it while totally embracing it," Lage says. "It became a beautiful collaboration that achieved the Technicolor experience that I've been searching for."Produced by Lage's wife and musical partner, singer-songwriter Margaret Glaspy, at Brooklyn's Bridge Studios with engineer Mark Goodell, View With A Room marks Lage's second release via Blue Note Records, following last year's acclaimed label debut album, Squint. Lage's longtime friend and collaborator Armand Hirsch added integral post-production elements that bring the emotional intent of each song into focus.JULIAN LAGE - 2022-2023 TOUR DATESSEPTEMBER1 - Rimouski, QC - Festi Jazz International de Rimouski3 - Detroit, MI - Detroit Jazz Festival13 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Oaks Theater *14 - Bellefontaine, OH - Holland Theatre *16 - Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon *17 - Minneapolis, MN - Dakota (Early Show)17 - Minneapolis, MN - Dakota (Late Show)20 - Seattle, WA - Neumos *21 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater *23 - Monterey, CA - Monterey Jazz Festival24 - San Francisco, CA - SF JAZZ25 - Geyserville, CA - Trione Vineyards and Winery (Early Show)25 - Geyserville, CA - Trione Vineyards and Winery (Late Show)27 - Visalia, CA - Cellar Door *28 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern *29 - Phoenix, AZ - Musical Instrument Museum *OCTOBER1 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater *14 - Los Angeles, CA - Walt Disney Concert Hall †19 - Leuven, BE - 30CC/Schouwburg21 - Oslo, NO - Victoria Nasjonal Jazzscene (Early Show)21 - Oslo, NO - Victoria Nasjonal Jazzscene (Late Show)22 - Reggio Emilia, IT - Teatro Ariosto25 - Milan, IT - Blue Note26 - Brussels, BE - BOZAR27 - Nuremberg, DE - NUEJAZZ Festival28 - Aachen, DE - Musikbunker Aachen29 - Roeselare, BE - De SpilNOVEMBER1 - Barcelona, ES - La Nau2 - Madrid, ES - Teatro Pavón30 - Washington, DC - Sixth & I *DECEMBER1 - Philadelphia, PA - World Cafe Live (Downstairs) *2 - New York, NY - Webster Hall †3 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club *4 - Old Saybrook, CT - The Kate6 - Newark, OH - Thirty One West *7 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall *8 - Lexington, KY - Origins Jazz Series @ Lexington Children's Theatre *9 - Asheville, NC - Grey Eagle *10 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage Theater *11 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl *14 - Charlottesville, VA - The Jefferson Theater *JANUARY 202313-20 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Blue Note At Sea* Pre-Show Master Class available† with The Bad Plus.



