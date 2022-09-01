Visionary Guitarist Julian Lage Shares "Chavez"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Visionary guitarist Julian Lage has shared "Chavez," his hard-driving new single which is available now to stream or download. An official live performance video featuring the extraordinary trio of Lage, bassist Jorge
Roeder, and drummer Dave King also premieres today. "Chavez" marks the latest track release from Lage's upcoming new album, View With A Room, arriving via Blue Note Records/ Universal Music
on September
16.
A stunning collection of 10 compelling original compositions that sees Lage expanding upon his core trio's orchestrational possibilities with the involvement of six-string icon Bill Frisell, View With A Roomalso includes such acclaimed singles as "Tributary," "Auditorium," and "Word For Word," all available now for streaming and download. Official live performance videos are streaming now at YouTube. All three tracks have been met by immediate applause from such publications as Guitar World, which hailed "Word For Word" as "breathtaking…three minutes of jazz bliss."
Lage will mark the arrival of View With A Room with a busy international live schedule, including this Fall's "View With A Room In Concert" tour, getting underway September
13 at Pittsburgh, PA's Oaks Theater and then traveling through mid-December. Highlights include a pair of eagerly awaited double bills alongside The Bad Plus, set for Los Angeles, CA's Walt Disney Concert Hall (October 14) and New York City's Webster Hall (December 2). In addition, Lage will be offering exclusive pre-show Master Classes at select cities throughout the tour. For complete details and ticket information, please visit www.julianlage.com/tour.
View With A Room sees Lage fulfilling a long-standing goal to "have lush orchestration combined with an organic sense of improvisation and the agility of a small ensemble" by adjoining his core trio of Roeder and King with legendary guitarist Bill Frisell. Having previously collaborated in several different contexts, including duo concerts and projects devised by John Zorn, the two musicians homed in on a shorthand musical vocabulary rich with references - spanning The Beach Boys, Keith Jarrett's American and European Quartets, and George
Harrison's All Things Must Pass - to craft a subtle, eloquent weave that expertly manifests Lage's enhanced vision in atmospheric and incisive ways throughout the new collection.
"There's no one I would trust more than Bill Frisell to come into our trio ecosystem and be able to expand it while totally embracing it," Lage says. "It became a beautiful collaboration that achieved the Technicolor experience that I've been searching for."
Produced by Lage's wife and musical partner, singer-songwriter Margaret
Glaspy, at Brooklyn's Bridge Studios with engineer Mark Goodell, View With A Room marks Lage's second release via Blue Note Records, following last year's acclaimed label debut album, Squint. Lage's longtime friend and collaborator Armand Hirsch added integral post-production elements that bring the emotional intent of each song into focus.
JULIAN LAGE - 2022-2023 TOUR DATES
SEPTEMBER
1 - Rimouski, QC - Festi Jazz International de Rimouski
3 - Detroit, MI - Detroit
Jazz Festival
13 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Oaks Theater *
14 - Bellefontaine, OH - Holland Theatre *
16 - Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon *
17 - Minneapolis, MN - Dakota (Early Show)
17 - Minneapolis, MN - Dakota (Late Show)
20 - Seattle, WA - Neumos *
21 - Portland, OR - Aladdin
Theater *
23 - Monterey, CA - Monterey Jazz Festival
24 - San Francisco, CA - SF JAZZ
25 - Geyserville, CA - Trione Vineyards and Winery (Early Show)
25 - Geyserville, CA - Trione Vineyards and Winery (Late Show)
27 - Visalia, CA - Cellar Door *
28 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly
Up Tavern *
29 - Phoenix, AZ - Musical Instrument Museum *
OCTOBER
1 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater *
14 - Los Angeles, CA - Walt Disney Concert Hall †
19 - Leuven, BE - 30CC/Schouwburg
21 - Oslo, NO - Victoria
Nasjonal Jazzscene (Early Show)
21 - Oslo, NO - Victoria
Nasjonal Jazzscene (Late Show)
22 - Reggio Emilia, IT - Teatro Ariosto
25 - Milan, IT - Blue Note
26 - Brussels, BE - BOZAR
27 - Nuremberg, DE - NUEJAZZ Festival
28 - Aachen, DE - Musikbunker Aachen
29 - Roeselare, BE - De Spil
NOVEMBER
1 - Barcelona, ES - La Nau
2 - Madrid, ES - Teatro Pavón
30 - Washington, DC - Sixth & I *
DECEMBER
1 - Philadelphia, PA - World Cafe Live (Downstairs) *
2 - New York, NY - Webster Hall †
3 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club *
4 - Old Saybrook, CT - The Kate
6 - Newark, OH - Thirty One West *
7 - Chicago, IL - Thalia
Hall *
8 - Lexington, KY - Origins Jazz Series @ Lexington Children's Theatre *
9 - Asheville, NC - Grey Eagle *
10 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage Theater *
11 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl *
14 - Charlottesville, VA - The Jefferson Theater *
JANUARY 2023
13-20 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Blue Note At Sea
* Pre-Show Master Class available
† with The Bad Plus.