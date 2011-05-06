Punk Rock & Paintbrushes To Host Exhibits At Upcoming Danny Wimmer Presents Festivals Including Art





PUNK ROCK & PAINTBRUSHES will bring their exhibit to audiences at some of the fall's most popular rock music festivals where one-of-a-kind artwork from musicians performing on the stages will be displayed and available for purchase. Some of rock's biggest artists will have artwork shown including Chad Smith of Red Hot



Weinberg shared more about the artwork he'll be displaying: "'A Hollow Realm' is a body of work that contains 14 paintings I've made over the last eight years. Whether set within the beauty of the natural world, or in complete darkness, each painting's subject tells a part of a personal narrative that explores themes of connection and isolation. The visceral emotions of vulnerability, comfort, lust, and anxiety. Love found and love lost.

"It's a pleasure to finally share these works with you. Please join myself, Punk Rock & Paint Brushes, and many of put wonderfully talented peers - in partnership with Rock Against Racism - at these select pop-ups to check out a curated selection from my debut exhibition, 'A Hollow Realm.'"



Alongside featured artist collections, several bands on each festival's lineup have collaborated with PUNK ROCK & PAINTBRUSHES to lend their artistic skills to raise awareness and funds for the non-profit organization ROCK AGAINST RACISM founded by 5B Artists + Media CEO Cory Brennan which consists of a collective of musicians, artists and industry leaders who work on combatting modern day racism. Bands were given a blank 'raised fist' statue to design—the global symbol of fighting racial oppression-or the option to sign album artwork to auction to fans attending the festival to help the cause. The winning bidder for select pieces will be granted side-stage privileges to watch the band whose artwork they bid on. Stop by PUNK ROCK & PAINTBRUSHES exhibit at each festival to find out who's involved.



PUNK ROCK & PAINT BRUSHES provides a platform for career musicians to showcase their visual art and to bring their talent from the stage to the exhibit walls. Additional art shows will take place across the world including:

9/2-3: Tupelo, MI @ Change Fest Tupelo

9/4-5: Nashville, TN @ Rocket Town

10/21: Las Vegas, NV - WHEN WE WERE YOUNG FESTIVAL Kick Off @ Brooklyn Bowl

10/26-31: Kobe & Tokyo, JP - PR&PB Art Shows

11/5-6:

12/17-18: Los Angeles, CA - 8TH ANNUAL HOLIDAY LOS ANGELES ART SHOW



See a full list of featured musicians and artists and festival stops for PUNK ROCK & PAINTBRUSHES below (in order of schedule):

SEPTEMBER 15-18, BOURBON & BEYOND - Louisville, KY

SEPTEMBER 22-25, LOUDER THAN LIFE - Louisville, KY

OCTOBER 6-9, AFTERSHOCK FESTIVAL - SACRAMENTO, CA

Find more information on PUNK ROCK & PAINTBRUSHES online at: www.punkrockart.com

