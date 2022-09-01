Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Classical 01/09/2022

Caroline Shaw And Attacca Quartet Release "And So" From Upcoming Album 'Evergreen'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Caroline Shaw and Attacca Quartet have released "And So," from their upcoming album together, Evergreen, due September 23 on Nonesuch Records. "And So" is part of Shaw's Is a Rose trilogy. You can watch the video for the song on Top40-Charts.com!

Evergreen comprises five original works by Shaw: three pieces written for string quartet and two songs written for string quartet and voice. It also includes an interpretation of a twelfth century French poem, which the Quartet performs with Shaw on vocals. The album is available to pre-order here. Nonesuch Store pre-orders include a limited-edition, autographed print of the condensed score of The Evergreen.

Shaw and Attacca Quartet perform music from Evergreen at Public Records in Brooklyn, NY, on September 27. Details about the performance can be found here.

Evergreen is the second recording by Attacca of Shaw's work. It follows 2019's Orange, which featured six of the composer's works and earned a Grammy Award for Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance. This new album was built around a four-section suite titled The Evergreen, which Shaw describes as an offering to one particular tree in an evergreen forest on Swiikw (Galiano Island), off the west coast of Canada.

The album also includes Three Essays, a suite that addresses language's power to stir emotion and spread information and ideas through written, spoken, and digital forms; Blueprint, a work that relates closely to an early string quartet by Beethoven; Other Song, originally released on Shaw's 2021 solo vocal debut with Sō Percussion, Let the Soil Play Its Simple Part; and an interpretation of Cant voi l'aube, a poem by twelfth century trouvère Gace Brulé.






