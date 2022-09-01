Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 01/09/2022

Royksopp Share 'Speed King' And 'The Night' Featuring Alison Goldfrapp

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Fresh from announcing the upcoming conclusion to their acclaimed Profound Mysteries project, Röyksopp now share a first taste of how Part III sounds in the shape of the spine-tingling, vocoder-epic Speed King and interstellar electro-romp The Night, featuring Alison Godfrapp.

Profound Mysteries III will be released on 18th November 2022 and in addition to the aforementioned Alison Goldfrapp, it features further guest appearances from Susanne Sundfør, Astrid S, Jamie Irrepressible, Pixx and Maurissa Rose.

Speaking about Profound Mysteries III Svein Berge & Torbjørn Brundtland said: "With Profound Mysteries part III, we conclude our triple album endeavor. Beneath its golden, shimmering sheen, lie levels of ambiguity and contrast; the sweet and the harrowing, the wonderful and the wrong. We are human, we dream."






