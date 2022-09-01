Bastille Release Extended Album 'Give Me The Future + Dreams Of The Past'





On announcing the release, the band revealed the electronic club banger "Revolution'. Taking inspiration from New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Bastille have now released the three-part extended edition of their critically acclaimed number one album, "Give Me The Future + Dreams Of The Past". This new release features another album's worth of new songs, collaborations, covers and reprises.With the original 'Give Me The Future' album on part one, part two continues some of the themes and narratives from the record, delving into songs that are shot through with notions of technological dependence, human connection, and the limitless possibilities of life online. Part three, meanwhile, acts as a mini return to the band's acclaimed "Other People's Heartache" Mixtape series, opening the four-piece up to collaborations, covers and concept-free creativity."In releasing this version of the record, we wanted to give the complete picture of what we intended with this album and also explore the idea that you can choose your own adventure," Dan says. "You can dive into the ideas of the future and an electronic world, or you can fall back into the past - away from technology and into ideas of memory and nostalgia - both thematically and musically. Or you can choose full-on dancefloor heartbreak escape."On announcing the release, the band revealed the electronic club banger "Revolution'. Taking inspiration from Quincy Jones' production, the track had always been one of the core songs for 'Give Me The Future'. The chorus is about the intimacy of human connection in the context of some science fiction, space-centred imagery. But it's also about the idea of those amazingly thoughtful people who spend their lives trying to change the world in a positive way.



