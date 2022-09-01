High Mountain Breezes Releases Music Video 'Why Do We Love Music'





"Why do we love music? When we listen, our mood changes, we remember, we're inspired. Wherever we are and whatever we are doing, the experience is better with good music. We can be inside a concert hall and the music can take us to the great outdoors... our favorite styles and our favorite artists can transform our experiences anywhere. We can be listening while we are working in our office, and we almost feel a cool breeze in the air," said Bruce Tarletsky, Founder of High Mountain Breezes.



He went on to say, "We are truly touched and most honored by the tremendous response our music has received since its release, we felt it was time to let our friends in music learn a little bit more about who we are and our approach to our kind of music, thus we are releasing our 'Why Do We Love Music' video."



In the last six months, after a successful launch of "Daddy's



"It's a real breath of fresh air listening to the HMB



In early October 2022, High Mountain Breezes plans on releasing its fourth (4th) track off of the "Daddy's



Deborah Allen, a Grammy-nominated entertainer, an extraordinarily talented singer, songwriter, producer and performer brings her amazing talent and heart & soul to the song as one of the featured artists accompanied by the HMB Players. Ms. Allen said, "I'm proud to be a small part of this 'wonderful' circle of great friends and music."



"It was a pleasure working on this wonderful project with such a talented team of musicians, singers and engineers. Everyone was so passionate about their contributions, and it shows in the music that was recorded. I look forward to this project getting out to the public," said Bob Bullock, Producer, High Mountain Breezes / New West Productions. Bob has spent nearly 50 years in the music industry with over 50 Gold & Platinum Records to his credit.



"Having been involved with the Nashville music scene for 25 years, my mind was blown when I saw the artists involved with High Mountain Breezes. The music they have created reflects their sublime artistry. Though many of the players are not household names, anyone who has listened to Country music or been to a show has enjoyed the music they have been a part of. No surprise that this is one of my favorite albums of 2022!" said Ed Gertler of



High Mountain Breezes is asking fans to be sure to click on the "



About the HMB



As we come together as a team, we are doing the same for ourselves, together. In a way, we are leaving our own mark on music, our legacy so to speak. When we come together, it is truly a collaborative effort. Time seems to stand still as everyone shares in the creative process. Everyone from the players, the vocalist, the songwriting team, and producers contribute to a record. Like in years gone by, we make our records the old fashion way, right in the studio.



So, when you hear one of our songs, you will feel the chemistry of years of friendships, the love, skills and collaboration of experiences, ideas and individual feelings in our records and music. We all are truly very honored and blessed to have the opportunity to make our kind of music together and spend a little time together, hopefully for years to come.



We Are a New York, NY (Top40 Charts) High Mountain Breezes has released their first video "Why Do We Love Music?" The video is being released following the successful launch of their first album back in early 2022, "Daddy's Margarita Rose." The Record is now available on Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, You-Tube and many other major streaming services."Why do we love music? When we listen, our mood changes, we remember, we're inspired. Wherever we are and whatever we are doing, the experience is better with good music. We can be inside a concert hall and the music can take us to the great outdoors... our favorite styles and our favorite artists can transform our experiences anywhere. We can be listening while we are working in our office, and we almost feel a cool breeze in the air," said Bruce Tarletsky, Founder of High Mountain Breezes.He went on to say, "We are truly touched and most honored by the tremendous response our music has received since its release, we felt it was time to let our friends in music learn a little bit more about who we are and our approach to our kind of music, thus we are releasing our 'Why Do We Love Music' video."In the last six months, after a successful launch of "Daddy's Margarita Rose," the record, on major streaming services back in January of 2022, three (3) songs off of the record have been released in Europe. All three songs experienced success on the European Charts, all climbing into the top 10 and reaching as high as number 2# for the first release and #3 for the second release. The current release off of Daddy's Margarita Rose, the record, has been on the European Top 40 Charts for four weeks (4) it debuted at #12 and currently sits at #8 (Hotdisc Top 40, August 28, 2022)."It's a real breath of fresh air listening to the HMB Players album. I love the diversity and the quality of the musicianship as well as excellent vocal performances by the likes of Dave Gibson in the mix. European audiences have certainly taken the band to their heart and the DJs too as the first three singles have become Top 10 hits in the Hotdisc chart," said Stuart Cameron, Hotdisc Managing Director. "The Hotdisc Chart is a survey put together by European country music DJs who rate the current crop of songs available via Hotdisc, Europe's number 1 promotional service."In early October 2022, High Mountain Breezes plans on releasing its fourth (4th) track off of the "Daddy's Margarita Rose" record, their cover of a classic song, "Will the Circle Be Unbroken." When first released on streaming services, the song was very well received, with almost 114,000 streams on Spotify alone. "Will The Circle Be Unbroken" brings an amazing vibe that that we have seen leave listeners be inspired and thankful for the times of their lives. We just can wait to share it with our friends in Europe and around the World. Our arrangement, which we believe is unique and different from any of the original versions that audiences have come to know, was done by Chris Leuzinger, who simply nailed it.Deborah Allen, a Grammy-nominated entertainer, an extraordinarily talented singer, songwriter, producer and performer brings her amazing talent and heart & soul to the song as one of the featured artists accompanied by the HMB Players. Ms. Allen said, "I'm proud to be a small part of this 'wonderful' circle of great friends and music.""It was a pleasure working on this wonderful project with such a talented team of musicians, singers and engineers. Everyone was so passionate about their contributions, and it shows in the music that was recorded. I look forward to this project getting out to the public," said Bob Bullock, Producer, High Mountain Breezes / New West Productions. Bob has spent nearly 50 years in the music industry with over 50 Gold & Platinum Records to his credit."Having been involved with the Nashville music scene for 25 years, my mind was blown when I saw the artists involved with High Mountain Breezes. The music they have created reflects their sublime artistry. Though many of the players are not household names, anyone who has listened to Country music or been to a show has enjoyed the music they have been a part of. No surprise that this is one of my favorite albums of 2022!" said Ed Gertler of Digital Delivery Services.High Mountain Breezes is asking fans to be sure to click on the " Follow " buttons on their favorite streaming so that they can continue to be a part of the High Mountain Breezes experience along with us as we continue to bring our music to the world.About the HMB Players (High Mountain Breezes Players): The HMB Players are a studio group. We are a collection of life long music friends who take time out of our professional careers to come together in the High Mountain Breezes to reconnect, share in our friendships and our God given talents to create our own style of music together. When we are in the studio, it is a very heartfelt and spiritual experience shared among friends who love what they do as opposed to just a studio work session. One HMB Player expressed who we are and what we do so very eloquently when he said, "The gift of being a worthy session player is two-fold, first; using one's palette to augment something already beautiful, and second, being trusted and skilled enough to do it."As we come together as a team, we are doing the same for ourselves, together. In a way, we are leaving our own mark on music, our legacy so to speak. When we come together, it is truly a collaborative effort. Time seems to stand still as everyone shares in the creative process. Everyone from the players, the vocalist, the songwriting team, and producers contribute to a record. Like in years gone by, we make our records the old fashion way, right in the studio.So, when you hear one of our songs, you will feel the chemistry of years of friendships, the love, skills and collaboration of experiences, ideas and individual feelings in our records and music. We all are truly very honored and blessed to have the opportunity to make our kind of music together and spend a little time together, hopefully for years to come.We Are a Music Family: Over the years, our lives in music have brought so many wonderful individuals with so much God given talents into our lives. True lifelong friendships have grown from our paths having crossed with them. We are all very honored and truly blessed to be able to call each of them friend. Our friends have meant so much to the music that has been ingrained in generations of hearts around the world and for that, it's a gift that will last till the end of time. We love and admire each of them, as we are sure fans do too through their music that has touched all our hearts and souls.



