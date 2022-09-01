Babyface & Ella Mai Unveil 'Keeps On Fallin'' Official Video





After a busy four years that included touring the world and the release of RIAA-certified Gold track "Not Another Love Song" to bridge projects, Ella kicked off her sophomore season with her single "DFMU (Don't F**k Me Up)." If the adage is true and history always repeats itself, get ready for New York, NY (Top40 Charts) While Babyface and Ella Mai's romantic single "Keeps On Fallin'" is a thoroughly modern R&B track, the opulent official video takes its inspiration from Regency-era courtship rituals.It stars Emmy and GRAMMY winning actress/comedienne Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip, Night School, Nobody's Fool) as the very lively queen mother and Kendrick Sampson (Miss Juneteenth, "Insecure," "The Vampire Diaries") as the handsome prince who is courting Ella Mai. Babyface, who plays a duke, joins them for a sumptuous meal as a string quartet plays and the champagne flows.Shot at the historic Malibu estate Villa De Leon by director/cinematographer Ava Rikki (FLETCHER, Brynn Cartelli), the video made its broadcast premier on BET Soul, BET Her and the Paramount+ Times Square billboards."Keeps On Fallin'" is the first single from Babyface's new project, Girls Night Out, which will be released by Capitol Records on October 21. Vibe praised the track as "dreamy" and ThisIsRnB hailed "Keeps On Fallin'" as a "classic Babyface track, with a modern R&B vibe." The two artists gave the song its first live performance at the BET Awards.Girls Night Out is a sonic journey through love, heartbreak and all of the emotions in between. The album features the legendary singer/songwriter/producer's collaborations with some of today's brightest female R&B stars, including Kehlani, Queen Naija, Ari Lennox, Doechii and many others. Like Babyface's iconic Waiting to Exhale soundtrack, the new project taps into a range of subject matter as each of his collaborators share stories from their personal point of views and experiences.Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds is one of the most celebrated creative forces in music. He has contributed to over 800 million records sold and over a billion records streams. Babyface has produced and written 125 Top 10 hits, 42 No. 1 R&B hits and 16 No. 1 pop hits. As a recording artist, songwriter and producer, he has won a total of 12 GRAMMY® Awards and ranks as the only individual in GRAMMY history to be honored as "Producer of the Year" four times.He has also won five Soul Train Awards, five NAACP Image Awards, four American Music Awards and numerous other honors. In addition, Babyface produced and co-wrote the Oscar-winning song "When You Believe," sung by Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey, and co-founded the legendary record label LaFace.In 2018, Ella Mai's first single, "Boo'd Up," broke the record for the most weeks at No. 1 of any song by a woman on the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart. It is now RIAA-certified 7x Platinum. Her follow-up single, the 5x Platinum "Trip," peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100, and her debut album, Ella Mai, has almost six billion streams and is 2x Platinum.In addition to her chart-topping domination and success, Ella Mai has won a number of awards, including her first GRAMMY for Best R&B Song, three Billboard Music Awards including the coveted Top R&B Artist, three iHeartRadio awards including R&B Artist of the Year, three Soul Train Awards, an NAACP Image Award and a BET Viewers' Choice Award.After a busy four years that included touring the world and the release of RIAA-certified Gold track "Not Another Love Song" to bridge projects, Ella kicked off her sophomore season with her single "DFMU (Don't F**k Me Up)." If the adage is true and history always repeats itself, get ready for Ella Mai to dominate the music and cultural zeitgeist once again with her new album, Heart On My Sleeve.



