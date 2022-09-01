Holy Fawn Release 'Void Of Light' Video;new Album "Dimensional Bleed" Arrives September 9, 2022

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Holy Fawn, whose eagerly-awaited new album, Dimensional Bleed arrives Sept. 9 via Wax Bodega, have released a cinematic video for "Void of Light," with the Chase Warren-directed clip featuring a muted color palette that mimics the imagery around the upcoming release.
"I'm not sure what it is about our nature as musicians but at our core, we love to tinker," explains Ryan Osterman. "Whenever we get something new, we have to set it up and hit record just to see what happens. For 'Void of Light' in particular, it was a new reverb pedal from a company called 'Dr. Scientist.' It's called 'the atmosphere' and I feel its name is pretty self-explanatory. This pedal truly felt so expressive and opened up so many creative avenues for us to revisit over and over again. Once it entered the studio, it just didn't get turned off. 'The Atmosphere' really had a tremendous impact on the first half of the song and I'm so thankful this pedal found i's way to us. It truly is so customizable, down to the finest of details, and it really allowed us to create as musicians. This was definitely the first song we ever played as a group during rehearsal for Dimensional Bleed and it just felt so new and raw. You can just tell when you're performing something with your friends that it's resonating and everyone just feels so connected. This is one in particular we're really excited to play live."
Holy Fawn previously released a dazzling, sweeping video for "Death Is A Relief," as well as a gritty, black and white clip for "Dimensional Bleed."
Album pre-orders, which include a selection of limited-edition vinyl variants and CD, as well as digital pre-saves, are available now.
Holy Fawn kick off their tour in support of the new album this evening in Albuquerque, with a Riot Fest performance, and a U.K. stint, slated for next month.
Holy Fawn Tour Dates:
August 31 Albuquerque, NM Launchpad
September
2 Oklahoma City, OK 89th Street
September
3 Austin, TX Mohawk
September
4 Denton, TX Andy's Bar & Grill
September
6 Atlanta, GA Purgatory at The Masquerade
September
7 Carrboro, NC Cat's Cradle
September
8 Baltimore, MD Metro Gallery
September
9 Philadelphia, PA Milkboy
September
10 New York, NY Saint Vitus
September
11 Providence, RI Fete Music
Hall
September
13 Pittsburgh, PA Club Café
September
14 Lakewood, OH The Foundry
September
15 Ferndale, MI The Loving Touch
September
16 Chicago, IL Riot Fest
September
26 Manchester, UK Deaf Institute
September
27 Glasgow, UK The Garage (Attic)
September
28 Nottingham, UK Bodega
September
29 Bristol, UK Exchange
September
30 London, UK 229
November 1 San Diego, CA Soda Bar
November 2 Anaheim, CA Chain Reaction
November 3 Los Angeles, CA The Echo
November 5 Oakland, CA Starline Social Club
November 6 Sacramento, CA Harlow's
November 8 Seattle, WA Chop Suey
November 9 Portland, OR Mission Theater
November 11 Boise, ID The Shredder
November 12 Salt Lake City, UT Metro Music
Hall
November 13 Denver, CO Marquis Theater
Astronoid open on dates from Aug. 31 to Sept. 15
Som and Grivo open on dates from Nov. 1 to 13.