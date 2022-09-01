Holy Fawn Release 'Void Of Light' Video;new Album "Dimensional Bleed" Arrives September 9, 2022





"I'm not sure what it is about our nature as musicians but at our core, we love to tinker," explains Ryan Osterman. "Whenever we get something new, we have to set it up and hit record just to see what happens. For 'Void of Light' in particular, it was a new reverb pedal from a company called 'Dr. Scientist.' It's called 'the atmosphere' and I feel its name is pretty self-explanatory. This pedal truly felt so expressive and opened up so many creative avenues for us to revisit over and over again. Once it entered the studio, it just didn't get turned off. 'The Atmosphere' really had a tremendous impact on the first half of the song and I'm so thankful this pedal found i's way to us. It truly is so customizable, down to the finest of details, and it really allowed us to create as musicians. This was definitely the first song we ever played as a group during rehearsal for Dimensional Bleed and it just felt so new and raw. You can just tell when you're performing something with your friends that it's resonating and everyone just feels so connected. This is one in particular we're really excited to play live."



Holy Fawn previously released a dazzling, sweeping video for "Death Is A Relief," as well as a gritty, black and white clip for "Dimensional Bleed."

Album pre-orders, which include a selection of limited-edition vinyl variants and CD, as well as digital pre-saves, are available now.



Holy Fawn kick off their tour in support of the new album this evening in Albuquerque, with a Riot Fest performance, and a U.K. stint, slated for next month.



Holy Fawn Tour Dates:

August 31 Albuquerque, NM Launchpad





































November 1 San Diego, CA Soda Bar

November 2 Anaheim, CA Chain Reaction

November 3 Los Angeles, CA The Echo

November 5 Oakland, CA Starline Social Club

November 6 Sacramento, CA Harlow's

November 8 Seattle, WA Chop Suey

November 9 Portland, OR Mission Theater

November 11 Boise, ID The Shredder

November 12 Salt Lake City, UT Metro

November 13 Denver, CO Marquis Theater

Astronoid open on dates from Aug. 31 to Sept. 15

