Tour Dates 01/09/2022

Calum Scott Announces Special Guest Mitch James On 'Bridges World Tour' 2022

Calum Scott Announces Special Guest Mitch James On 'Bridges World Tour' 2022

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Frontier Touring is thrilled to announce New Zealand singer, songwriter and guitarist Mitch James as special guest on Calum Scott's Bridges World Tour 2022. Mitch will open proceedings at both Melbourne shows, Sydney and Brisbane with a special guest to be announced soon for Auckland.

On joining Calum on his world tour, Mitch says: "I couldn't be more excited to join the AMAZING Calum Scott on his world tour. I've been a big fan for a while so I'm truly humbled and honoured to play with him in 35 different cities all across the globe."

The first Melbourne Corner Hotel show on Tuesday 8 November is sold out, with tickets to the second date on Wednesday 9 November selling fast. Fans should jump in now for remaining tickets for Sydney's Enmore Theatre show on Friday 11 November, The Tivoli in Brisbane on Saturday 12 November and Auckland's Powerstation on Tuesday 15 November, via here.

27-year-old Mitch James is renowned for his open-book candour, which comes across in his social media posts, at his live shows, and through his emotive and compelling songcraft. He established himself half a decade ago with the acoustic-pop song 'No Fixed Abode', which led to the release of his debut self-titled album, Mitch James, in 2018. The album also spawned the mega-streaming hits, 'Bright Blue Skies', '21' and 'Old News'.

James lives in the coastal suburb Mission Bay, Aotearoa's largest city, Auckland but has strong connections to the bohemian hub of Dunedin, one of New Zealand's southernmost cities.

In recent years, James has toured the world alongside his mentors and good friends Six60 and Ed Sheeran, where he opened the show in front of 100,000 fans across three nights at New Zealand's Dunedin Forsyth Barr Stadium in March 2018.

On Friday 4 November, Mitch James will release his sophomore album patience (via Sony Music, pre-order here) and includes the album's lead single 'motions', available everywhere now.

Calum Scott is touring in support of his 2022 acclaimed sophomore album, Bridges (out now via Universal Music Australia, here) and includes the hits, 'Heaven' and 'Boys In The Street', 'If You Ever Change Your Mind', 'Biblical' and 'Rise'. Before witnessing Calum Scott live, check out the multi-track live performance of songs from 'Bridges (Live From London)'.

The multi-platinum selling artist has also released the smash hits, 'Dancing On My Own', 'You Are The Reason', 'No Matter What' plus club hits 'Rain In Ibiza', 'Love On Myself' and the 3x ARIA Platinum selling 'Where Are You Now'.
Don't miss Calum Scott with special guest Mitch James on the Bridges World Tour 2022.

Bridges World Tour Dates:
Tuesday 8 November - Corner Hotel | Melbourne, VIC
Wednesday 9 November - Corner Hotel | Melbourne, VIC
Friday 11 November - Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW
Saturday 12 November - The Tivoli | Brisbane, QLD
Tuesday 15 November - Powerstation | Auckland, NZ*






