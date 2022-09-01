|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
|
Register or login with just your e-mail address
Modern Hard Rock Band, Titans In Time, Release New Single "Prey" To All Major Platforms!
|
Hot Songs Around The World
As It Was
Harry Styles
552 entries in 28 charts
Bam Bam
Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran
432 entries in 26 charts
Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)
Kate Bush
255 entries in 23 charts
About Damn Time
Lizzo
235 entries in 21 charts
Most read news of the week
Renowned Soprano Angela Hench And Altered State Vocalist Gregory Markel For Freddie Mercury & Montserrat Cabelle Tribute - Barcelona
Armadillo World Studios Announce They Called Us Outlaws - Cosmic Cowboys, Honky Tonk Heroes And The Rise Of Renegade Troubadours
Country Music Hall Of Fame And Museum Reveals Details Of Its Upcoming Major Exhibition Western Edge: The Roots And Reverberations Of LA Country-Rock