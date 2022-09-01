Modern Hard Rock Band, Titans In Time, Release New Single "Prey" To All Major Platforms!



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Titans in Time have released their brand new single "Prey" to all major platforms!"Prey" is the follow up to the band's latest, well-received single "Higher Power."Titans in Time is a modern hard rock band from Cleveland, OH who is quickly gaining recognition as a hard working, performance driven group chasing the dream of Rock and Roll.The group put out their first full length album, Love Found // Love Lost in 2019 and quickly charted on Billboard for "Current Hard Rock Albums" and "Top New Artists Heatseekers" and have been touring nationally through multiple markets. Through these opportunities, the band has been able to play the main stage at Inkcarceration and Dirt Fest while headlining venues in their hometown of Cleveland including The Agora, The Foundry.Titans has played and shared the stage with bands including Godsmack, Hatebreed, Killswitch Engage, Motionless in White, Live, Red Sun Rising, Buck Cherry, POD, Nonpoint, Islander, Gemini Syndrome, Trapt, CKY, Flaw, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Palaye Royale, and most recently September Mourning.The guys chase every opportunity they can get to share the experience of what it means to attend a show and how it feels to be a fan and a Titan.More Music by Titans in Time:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aSV6N_CjmgMhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=krfXaD4BJXITitans in Time are:Vocals - Vince GillmanGuitar - Zac GundlachBass - Joshua Jansen Drums - Matt Bryson



