Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Metal / Hard Rock 01/09/2022

Modern Hard Rock Band, Titans In Time, Release New Single "Prey" To All Major Platforms!

Hot Songs Around The World

As It Was
Harry Styles
552 entries in 28 charts
Bam Bam
Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran
432 entries in 26 charts
Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)
Kate Bush
255 entries in 23 charts
About Damn Time
Lizzo
235 entries in 21 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Titans in Time have released their brand new single "Prey" to all major platforms!
"Prey" is the follow up to the band's latest, well-received single "Higher Power."

Titans in Time is a modern hard rock band from Cleveland, OH who is quickly gaining recognition as a hard working, performance driven group chasing the dream of Rock and Roll.

The group put out their first full length album, Love Found // Love Lost in 2019 and quickly charted on Billboard for "Current Hard Rock Albums" and "Top New Artists Heatseekers" and have been touring nationally through multiple markets. Through these opportunities, the band has been able to play the main stage at Inkcarceration and Dirt Fest while headlining venues in their hometown of Cleveland including The Agora, The Foundry.

Titans has played and shared the stage with bands including Godsmack, Hatebreed, Killswitch Engage, Motionless in White, Live, Red Sun Rising, Buck Cherry, POD, Nonpoint, Islander, Gemini Syndrome, Trapt, CKY, Flaw, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Palaye Royale, and most recently September Mourning.

The guys chase every opportunity they can get to share the experience of what it means to attend a show and how it feels to be a fan and a Titan.

More Music by Titans in Time:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aSV6N_CjmgM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=krfXaD4BJXI

Titans in Time are:
Vocals - Vince Gillman
Guitar - Zac Gundlach
Bass - Joshua Jansen
Drums - Matt Bryson






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0104189 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0025820732116699 secs