"Electric, Emotive, Essential" Australian Rapper KMAY Releases Superb New Single 'My Mind'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "Electric, emotive, essential" A few words from Meanjin Zine - Hey Neighbour - used to describe Brisbane Rapper and Creator KMAY. Although she now calls the Gold Coast home, Brisbane will always be the city that facilitated KMAY's passion for underground rap.Born in the Western Sydney suburbs, raised in rural Central Queensland KMAY fell in love with Hip Hop and RnB as a teenager with Ludacris, Snoop Dogg, T-Pain and The Dream quickly dominating her music collection.It wasn't until years later, completing a Bachelor of Multimedia and living two years abroad that KMAY would return to Australia and begin developing her artistry. From rapping over YouTube beats to working in professional studios within six months KMAY gained serious momentum in her music.Most notably she was humbled to gain attention, bookings and support from Jungle Love Music and Arts Festival, American Express Music Backers and most recently Rabbits Eat Lettuce.It's said that KMAY's music is felt deep in the soul, this comes from the sheer rawness and honesty in her lyicism. True rap fans know the three most important elements of the art are: storytelling, voice and flow. KMAY set these as a priority in her developing stages and you can hear her accomplishments.Coming from a background in poetry, KMAY was always fascinated with words, their meanings and how she could use them to paint the most of vivid of pictures, in songs like like " The Push" and "Cozy" the listener can transmute into the story, rich with poetic undertones, feeling genuine emotion.Coupling KMAY's advanced writing ability with her unique flow , you have an artist unmatched and unlike any other Rapper hailing from Australia.Completely in her domain, KMAY is a magnetic uplifting performer, a community leader and a star in her own right. Her new single "My Mind", available worlwide from September 8th is a symbol of her growth. Packaged in the form of effortless bars, a little bit of attitude and the debut of her singing voice. Catch KMAY performing live at Sound Afrik September 11th and September 17th at the Queer Ball Byron Bay supporting "I am King, I am Queen".



