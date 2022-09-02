Nonso Amadi Unveils Collaborative, Heartfelt New Single "Eye To Eye" Today



"We don't always see eye to eye, but we know when it's the perfect time" Nonso sings over delicate, reggae-infused instrumentals. Mixing the soul & rhythm of African music with modern textures of R&B, "Eye to Eye" further defines Nonso Amadi's distinct sound in the R&B/Soul genre; a blend of introspective lyrics, euphoric vocals, and trance-like instrumentals that allow for a meditative experience among listeners. On the inspiration behind the song, Nonso says "The chorus line and melody were stuck in my head for weeks "we don't always see eye to eye, but we know when it's the perfect time". It's a song about being at odds with your significant other but you both recognize when it's time to make up. This is also my most collaborative song yet in terms of production and composition."



A collaborative track, "Eye to Eye" saw production credits from Goldchain, live bass being played by Evan Porter, guitar being incorporated by Johnny Vassos, and a songwriting credit by singer, artist, writer Majo. Though Nonso's collaborative spirit is demonstrated in this track, his recent performances this year further showcase his appreciation for live music and the routes of performance he found in his youth. A highlight of one of his recent performances included traveling to Kingston, Jamacia to join a lineup of reggae, roots, and dancehall legends including Marcia Griffiths, Bugle, Amanyea, Tony Rebel, Gyptian,



Most recently, this week, Nonso Amadi announced his charity initiative called "Hills", and hosted a charity run on Wednesday August 31 in Toronto called "Run for the Hills," in partnership with Amazon



Between being featured on Amazon's The New



Beginning his musical career while studying in Nigeria at Covenant University and then Swansea University in the UK. Nonso Amadi transformed into a sonic-globetrotter after his move to Canada - leading him to fuse the soul & rhythm of African music with modern soft textures of R&B. With an affinity for contemporary R&B, Nonso developed a desire to explore North



Nonso's refreshingly honest yet tranquil approach to music has allowed the likes of Juls, Santi, and Odunsi The Engine — the latter of whom he collaborated with on the War EP' — to entrench his arrival across Nigeria and the continent at large across the late '10's. With over 100,000+ million streams across platforms, Nonso Amadi refuses to be the typical straight A-student stereotype. Instead, he stands tall as a constantly evolving, textured lyricist able to translate Alte, Afro-fusion and hip-hop into his R&B-canvassed approach to storytelling, best represented on his last EP Free (2019), which features Afrobeat's heavyweights Simi and Mr Eazi.



Nonso Amadi is proudly represented by his management team; Jade Busola and Quiet As Kept (Trung Hoang, Gavin Sheppard).



