The 1975 Release 'I'm In Love With You' + Announce UK & Ireland Tour

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
The 1975 today release 'I'm In Love With You' - the third track from their highly anticipated forthcoming new album 'Being Funny In A Foreign Language'.
'I'm In Love With You' follows recent releases 'Happiness' and 'Part Of The Band', the band's acclaimed comeback single which Pitchfork praised as "the kind of grand, playful pop song that only this band could pull off".
All three tracks will feature on 'Being Funny In A Foreign Language', the band's fifth studio album, released Friday 14th October via Dirty Hit and available to pre-order now at the1975.com.
In support of 'Being Funny In A Foreign Language', the band have also announced details of the UK & Ireland leg of their 'At Their Very Best' tour in January 2023. Tickets are available via fan presale from Wednesday 7th September, with tickets then on general sale on Friday 9th September. You can find more information HERE.
The 1975 made their long awaited live comeback last month, headlining Japan's biggest rock festival Summer Sonic 2022 in Tokyo and Osaka before returning for two triumphant homecoming headline slots at Reading & Leeds Festival.
The band will hit the road again in November and December for the North American leg of their 'At Their Very Best' tour. Tickets are on sale HERE with a number of dates, including New York's iconic Madison Square
Garden, already sold out.
The 1975 UK & Ireland 2023 Tour Dates:
Sun 08/01/23 - Brighton - The Brighton Center
Mon 09/01/23 - Bournemouth - Bournemouth International Center
Tue 10/01/23 - Exeter - Westpoint Arena
Thu 12/01/23 - London - The O2
Sun 15/01/23 - Birmingham - Resorts World Arena
Mon 16/01/23 - Cardiff - Motorpoint Arena
Thu 19/01/23 - Glasgow - SSE Hydro
Fri 20/01/23 - Manchester - Manchester Arena
Sun 22/01/23 - Nottingham - Motorpoint Arena
Mon 23/01/23 - Leeds - First Direct Arena
Weds 25/01/23 - Newcastle - Utilita Arena
Thu 26/01/23 - Liverpool - M&S Bank Arena
Sun 29/01/23 - Dublin - 3Arena
Mon 30/01/23 - Belfast - The SSE Arena
The 1975 'At Their Very Best' North America
2022 Tour Dates:
Thu 11/3/22 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
Fri 11/4/22 - Boston, MA - MGM Music
Hall at Fenway - Sold Out
Sat 11/5/22 - Boston, MA - MGM Music
Hall at Fenway - Sold Out
Mon 11/7/22 - New York, NY - Madison Square
Garden - Sold Out
Wed 11/9/22 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Thu 11/10/22 - Washington, DC - The Anthem - Sold Out
Sat 11/12/22 - Atlanta, GA - State
Farm Arena
Sun 11/13/22 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium - Sold Out
Tue 11/15/22 - Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust
CU Theatre
Wed 11/16/22 - Houston, TX - 713 Music
Hall
Thu 11/17/22 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
Sun 11/20/22 - Mexico City, MX - Corona
Capital Festival - Sold Out
Wed 11/23/22 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre - Sold Out
Fri 11/25/22 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels
Sat 11/26/22 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre - Sold Out
Mon 11/28/22 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
Tue 11/29/22 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium - Sold Out
Thu 12/1/22 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
Fri 12/2/22 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater
Thu 12/8/22 - Independence, MO - Cable Dahmer Arena
Sat 12/10/22 - Milwaukee, WI - The Eagles
Ballroom - Sold Out
Mon 12/12/22 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
Wed 12/14/22 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory
Fri 12/16/22 - Newport, KY - PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION - Sold Out
Sat 12/17/22 - Pittsburgh, PA - UPMC Events Center - Sold Out
'Being Funny In A Foreign Language' Tracklist:
1. The 1975
2. Happiness
3. Looking For Somebody (To Love)
4. Part Of The Band
5. Oh Caroline
6. I'm In Love With You
7. All I Need To Hear
8. Wintering
9. Human Too
10. About You
11. When We Are Together