The 1975 Release 'I'm In Love With You' + Announce UK & Ireland Tour



'I'm In Love With You' follows recent releases 'Happiness' and 'Part Of The Band', the band's acclaimed comeback single which Pitchfork praised as "the kind of grand, playful pop song that only this band could pull off".



All three tracks will feature on 'Being Funny In A Foreign Language', the band's fifth studio album, released Friday 14th October via Dirty Hit and available to pre-order now at the1975.com.



In support of 'Being Funny In A Foreign Language', the band have also announced details of the UK & Ireland leg of their 'At Their Very Best' tour in January 2023. Tickets are available via fan presale from Wednesday 7th September, with tickets then on general sale on Friday 9th September. You can find more information HERE.



The 1975 made their long awaited live comeback last month, headlining Japan's biggest rock festival Summer Sonic 2022 in Tokyo and Osaka before returning for two triumphant homecoming headline slots at Reading & Leeds Festival.



The band will hit the road again in November and December for the North American leg of their 'At Their Very Best' tour. Tickets are on sale HERE with a number of dates, including New York's iconic Madison



The 1975 UK & Ireland 2023 Tour Dates:

Sun 08/01/23 - Brighton - The Brighton Center

Mon 09/01/23 - Bournemouth - Bournemouth International Center

Tue 10/01/23 - Exeter - Westpoint Arena

Thu 12/01/23 - London - The O2

Sun 15/01/23 - Birmingham - Resorts World Arena

Mon 16/01/23 - Cardiff - Motorpoint Arena

Thu 19/01/23 - Glasgow - SSE Hydro

Fri 20/01/23 - Manchester - Manchester Arena

Sun 22/01/23 - Nottingham - Motorpoint Arena

Mon 23/01/23 - Leeds - First Direct Arena

Weds 25/01/23 - Newcastle - Utilita Arena

Thu 26/01/23 - Liverpool - M&S Bank Arena

Sun 29/01/23 - Dublin - 3Arena

Mon 30/01/23 - Belfast - The SSE Arena

The 1975 'At Their Very Best' North

Thu 11/3/22 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

Fri 11/4/22 - Boston, MA - MGM

Sat 11/5/22 - Boston, MA - MGM

Mon 11/7/22 - New York, NY - Madison

Wed 11/9/22 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Thu 11/10/22 - Washington, DC - The Anthem - Sold Out

Sat 11/12/22 - Atlanta, GA -

Sun 11/13/22 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium - Sold Out

Tue 11/15/22 - Grand Prairie, TX -

Wed 11/16/22 - Houston, TX - 713

Thu 11/17/22 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Sun 11/20/22 - Mexico City, MX -

Wed 11/23/22 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre - Sold Out

Fri 11/25/22 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels

Sat 11/26/22 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre - Sold Out

Mon 11/28/22 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

Tue 11/29/22 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium - Sold Out

Thu 12/1/22 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

Fri 12/2/22 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater

Thu 12/8/22 - Independence, MO - Cable Dahmer Arena

Sat 12/10/22 - Milwaukee, WI - The

Mon 12/12/22 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Wed 12/14/22 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory

Fri 12/16/22 - Newport, KY - PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION - Sold Out

Sat 12/17/22 - Pittsburgh, PA - UPMC Events Center - Sold Out

​​

'Being Funny In A Foreign Language' Tracklist:

1. The 1975

2. Happiness

3. Looking For Somebody (To Love)

4. Part Of The Band

5. Oh Caroline

6. I'm In Love With You

7. All I Need To Hear

8. Wintering

9. Human Too

10. About You

