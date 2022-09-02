Babygrande Records Presents The Official Music Video For "Bandz" By Chelly Flame





The song begins with an attractive trap beat and a snappy synth line. Chelly



This musician has considerable talent since she can easily compete on an equal basis with rap musicians that have already established themselves. The expression "I make you feel I want you, then I abandon you" is one of my greatest favorites.



The lyric that begins to be sung at around 40 seconds into the song expresses all that needs to be stated. If time is all we have, then why are you in such a hurry? is one of my favorite phrases.



The verse is then followed by a catchy chorus, and while I sense enormous power in Chelly Flames' voice, it is really easy to listen to and not in any way oppressive.



The vocals are great, but the rhythm & melody highlight the finest in this song. Unquestionably, the mixing and mastering are completed to a high quality.



This song has all the elements of a smash, and it should have no problem ascending the charts. It is simple for me to envision that millions of people throughout the globe would like this music. She has a distinctive approach to presenting the words over the tune, which I like and respect.



This song is catchy and easy to listen to, especially when played again; also, her delivery of each sentence is flawless.



While watching a video with this music playing in the background, the viewing experience is enhanced. Jack Rottier, who directed and edited the film, should also get credit. Drone videographer Kai Goh accomplished extraordinary work on each shot.

https://linktr.ee/chellyflame New York, NY (Top40 Charts) If you are a lover of sexy-trap music, I strongly suggest you check out the brand-new song and music video for "Bandz" by the hip-hop artist Chelly Flame, which was just released on Babygrande Records. It's reasonable to predict that "Bandz" will be the new strip club anthem in 2022, and the official music video for the song is now available on Top40-Charts.com!The song begins with an attractive trap beat and a snappy synth line. Chelly Flame wastes no time and immediately astounds the audience with their extraordinary skill and experience from the start of the song.This musician has considerable talent since she can easily compete on an equal basis with rap musicians that have already established themselves. The expression "I make you feel I want you, then I abandon you" is one of my greatest favorites.The lyric that begins to be sung at around 40 seconds into the song expresses all that needs to be stated. If time is all we have, then why are you in such a hurry? is one of my favorite phrases.The verse is then followed by a catchy chorus, and while I sense enormous power in Chelly Flames' voice, it is really easy to listen to and not in any way oppressive.The vocals are great, but the rhythm & melody highlight the finest in this song. Unquestionably, the mixing and mastering are completed to a high quality.This song has all the elements of a smash, and it should have no problem ascending the charts. It is simple for me to envision that millions of people throughout the globe would like this music. She has a distinctive approach to presenting the words over the tune, which I like and respect.This song is catchy and easy to listen to, especially when played again; also, her delivery of each sentence is flawless. Everything works nicely together. Nonetheless, this is not the end of the narrative since the official music video should also be discussed (see above). This music video features breathtaking images captured by a drone, as well as Chelly Flame wearing a range of enticing outfits. Moreover, each event in the film is well suited to the music.While watching a video with this music playing in the background, the viewing experience is enhanced. Jack Rottier, who directed and edited the film, should also get credit. Drone videographer Kai Goh accomplished extraordinary work on each shot.https://linktr.ee/chellyflame



