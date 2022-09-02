Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
02/09/2022

Latto Relveals Video For "It's Givin"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) ATL-based Queen Of Da Souf rapper Latto has dropped her epic visual for "It's Givin" via RCA Records.
Directed by Chandler Lass, the video has cameos from famous stars including Ella Mai, Flo Milli, Chlöe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Tiffany "New York" Pollack, Angela Simmons and more. This follows 4x 2022 MTV VMA nominee presenting at the show this past Sunday and the release of her timely new single and video "P***Y" is a reply to the overturning of Roe v. Wade that happened at the end of last month. Latto also delivered a show-stopping medley performance at the end of June of "It's Givin" and "Big Energy (Remix)" - for the latter she brought out Mariah Carey and Young Dirty Bastard - after winning her first-ever award for "Best New Artist" at the 2022 BET Awards.

In March of this year Latto released her critically acclaimed album 777 that debuted in the top 20 at #15 on the Billboard Hot 200 chart and top 10 at #6 on the Billboard Top Rap Albums chart. It's recently landed on various outlets "Best of the Year (So Far)" lists including Rolling Stone, Billboard, XXL, Consequence of Sound and more - click here to listen. Her latest project includes the electric single "Wheelie" featuring 21 Savage, her top 10 Billboard-charting hit single "Big Energy" (plus the "Big Energy (Remix)" with Mariah Carey and DJ Khaled) and her melodic track "Soufside," which paid homage to her roots in ATL. Latto recently went on her first headlining tour this past year, the 777 Tour, and she's gearing up to hit the road again as a guest on Lizzo's The Special Tour which kicks off September 23rd in Florida.

For the past two years and counting, Latto's made it known that she's the one you bitches hate, but they can't get past. To start off 2021 , Latto released "The Biggest," the first official release under her new moniker, which explained the 23-year-old rapper's reasoning for the stage name change, her intentions and moving forward with this new phase of her career. Following that with the release of her hit RIAA-certified Platinum single "Big Energy" in September 2021 has made Latto inescapable. She went on to make history with the single as the first female rapper to ever have a #1 record at Pop, Rhythm and Urban Radio with the same single. Overall, she's also the first female artist in 12 years to accomplish this feat, joining the company of Rihanna ("Rude Boy"), Alicia Keys ("No One"), Beyoncé ("Irreplaceable"), Mary J. Blige ("Be Without You") and Mariah Carey ("We Belong Together"), the last five to previously achieve this. In November 2021, Latto had her late-night television debut on Late Night With Seth Meyers performing the certified smash hit and followed it with a medley performance of her tracks "Sunshine" and "Big Energy" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.






