Naga Brujo Is Making Their Voices Heard With Their New Music



The EP consists of four uniquely heavy-hitting tracks, traversing the realms of punk and hard rock to deliver diverse lyrical themes.

The songs cover topics ranging from the impending gloom-and-doom of being trapped in the mundane cycle of post-capitalist American minutiae, to empowering all Womxn by highlighting the grotesque nature of the male gaze and rape culture through the lense of a sluggy creep. This new music from Naga Brujo starts with their song, 'Sick Sad World', to be followed by the rest of the music in the coming months.



Established in 2013, Naga Brujo is a rock band in Austin, Texas. They began with loud licks and rockin' hits playing in dive bars and venues around town. Naga Brujo commands the stage with unfiltered grit and power influenced by Punk and



The first song from 'Canceled' that is being released is 'Sick Sad World' and will be available for listeners everywhere on New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rock band, Naga Brujo, is gearing up to release a string of brand new songs that altogether make up their upcoming EP, 'Canceled'. This music is the follow up to their debut album, which they released in 2020. Naga Brujo decided that once the world returned to some semblance of normalcy that they were going to hit the ground running. For them, that meant pushing the looming discouragement of the last two years aside to record and release an EP they were truly proud of on their own terms. That's exactly what they did when recording 'Canceled' with help from Angel Guerra out of the legendary Sugar Hill Studios in Houston, Texas.The EP consists of four uniquely heavy-hitting tracks, traversing the realms of punk and hard rock to deliver diverse lyrical themes.The songs cover topics ranging from the impending gloom-and-doom of being trapped in the mundane cycle of post-capitalist American minutiae, to empowering all Womxn by highlighting the grotesque nature of the male gaze and rape culture through the lense of a sluggy creep. This new music from Naga Brujo starts with their song, 'Sick Sad World', to be followed by the rest of the music in the coming months.Established in 2013, Naga Brujo is a rock band in Austin, Texas. They began with loud licks and rockin' hits playing in dive bars and venues around town. Naga Brujo commands the stage with unfiltered grit and power influenced by Punk and Heavy Rock-and-Roll. With all original content and lyrical anecdotes filled with raw emotion, a genuine performance is destined to be encountered.The first song from 'Canceled' that is being released is 'Sick Sad World' and will be available for listeners everywhere on September 9th.



