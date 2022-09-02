French Music Legends Magma To Release New Studio Album "Kartehl" On September 30, 2022



Following the creation of a new line-up in 2020, Magma once again offered to musicians to bring compositions, Christian Vander having never made the deliberate choice to be Magma's sole composer. But de facto, none of the dozens of musicians who participated in this adventure had offered a new song for decades!



After "ZËSS", which hinted at a rather bleak future, this luminous and resolutely optimistic new album is the result of collective work, an "Operation Kartëhl".



In addition to the 6 tracks recorded in 2022, the album contains as a bonus, two demos recorded "at home" from Christian Vander's personal collection.



Hakëhn Deis 7:12 (Christian Vander)

Do Rïn Ïlï üss 4:38 (Hervé Aknin)

Irena Balladina 5:11 (Christian Vander)

Walömëhndêm 7:36 (Thierry Eliez)

Wiï Mëlëhn Tü 8:54 (

Dëhndë 6:55 (Christian Vander) *



Bonuses

Hakëhn Deis 6:11 (Christian Vander)

Recorded in 1978 - Christian Vander: Piano, vocals - René Garber: vocals



Dëhndë 6:38 (Christian Vander) *

Recorded in 1978 - Piano, vocals: René Garber



"Kartëhl" was recorded and mixed by Francis Linon at UZ studio between March 7 and June 12, 2022. Mastered at Greasy records studio by Marcus Linon. Produced by Stella Vander Linon.



Line-up - Christian Vander : drums, solo vocals, tambourine /

*The royalties will be donated in full to the Fondation Initiative Autisme



Magma's "Kartëhl" will be released on CD (Sept. 30) and 3-sided DBL vinyl LP (Oct. 7)

CD: https://www.seventhrecords.com/magma-19/kartehl-1316.html

Vinyl: https://www.seventhrecords.com/magma-19/kartehl-edition-vinyle-double-3-1317.html

Magma's official website: www.magmamusic.org

