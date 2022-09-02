Taylor Swift Reveals New 'Midnights' Vinyl Variants; The New Album Is Set To Be Released On October 21, 2022



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Taylor Swift has shared three new vinyl variants for her upcoming eleventh studio album, "Midnights." The LP is set to be released on October 21.The new vinyl options, which joined the previously shared version with the album's original artwork, include new alternative album covers and different colored records. The albums will be available to pre-order until September 7 at 11:59 ET.Each vinyl will include all 13 songs on the album, one of four collectible jackets with unique front and back cover art, a new unqiue marbled color vinyl disc, a collectible album sleeve that will feature. a new photo of Swift, full-size gatefold photos, and a collectible eight-page lyric booklet with new and exclusive photos.The new vinyl marble colors will feature a jade green edition, blood moon edition, and mahogany edition, which will join the previously shared moonstone blue. The new colors are also available in a CD format. Swift announced the new vinyl variants in an Instagram reel. Watch the new video below:Swift announced the new album at the MTV Video Music Awards. In a post to her Instagram Swift shared that the album is "a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face."Swift recently released "This Love (Taylor's Version)" and "Wildest Dream (Taylor's Version)" from her upcoming "1989 (Taylor's Version)." A release date for "1989 (Taylor's Version)" has not yet been revealed. The hit album includes singles "Shake It Off," "Blank Space," "Bad Blood," and "Style."The release is part of Swift's current efforts to re-record her music catalogue in order to own her own masters. In November, Swift released her version of "Red." " Fearless (Taylor's Version) " was released to universal acclaim in April of 2021. Swift also released her version of " Wildest Dreams " from 1989, however, there is no set date for the release of "1989 (Taylor's Version)".Swift recently won a Grammy Award for Album of the Year for her record-breaking LP " Folklore ". The album was surprise released in July of 2020. Swift continued to released another surprise album, " Evermore ", in December of 2020. Taylor Swift holds the record for the most Billboard Music Award wins, with 23. In 2018, her massive Reputation Stadium Tour made history as the highest-grossing U.S. tour ever, according to Billboard Boxscore. Swift has achieved nine No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart - all with her previous five studio albums. Her album, 2017's Billboard 200 #1 reputation, sold 1.22 million copies in its first week in the U.S., making Swift the only artist to have four consecutive million-selling release weeks in Nielsen Music history.



