Christina Aguilera, Justin Quiles, & Wisin Y Yandel Join Billboard Latin Music Week Talent Lineup

Billboard Latin New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Billboard announced international superstar Christina Aguilera, singer-songwriter Justin Quiles, and iconic urban music duo Wisin Yandel will join the lineup of legendary talent hitting the stage at Billboard Latin Music Week.The ultimate celebration of Latin music, culture, and entertainment is returning to the Faena Forum in Miami from Sept. 26 to Oct. 1, 2022, coinciding with National Hispanic Heritage Month.The singer, songwriter, actress, and television personality will be hosting Premiere Party with Christina Aguilera, where she will be debuting never before heard music and answering fan questions in an intimate setting. Award-winning singer-songwriter Justin Quiles will hit the stage for an engaging panel about connecting people with music through technology. Meanwhile, Wisin Yandel will join Nicky Jam for a compelling conversation during The Nicky Jam Rockstar Show Live from Billboard Latin Music Week.The newly announced artists join previously announced talent including Bizarrap, Blessd, Camilo, Chayanne, Cris Chil, Dannylux, Dimelo Flow, Eladio Carrion, Elena Rose, Foreign Teck, Grupo Firme, Kuinvi, Kunno, Lili Zetina, Luis R Conriquez, Eslabón Armado, Ivy Queen, Maluma, Mariah Angeliq, Nicky Jam, Ovy On The Drums, Subelo Neo, and The King of Bachata Romeo Santos, Tini, Tokischa, and Ugly Primo.Full programming details will be released in the coming weeks and will include an extensive lineup of workshops, performances, panels, exclusive conversations with artists, activations, and networking opportunities.The 2022 edition of Billboard Latin Music Week is themed 'Latin Goes Global' and will continue its tradition of spotlighting Latin's top hitmakers, actors, influencers, and industry leaders for one-of-a-kind performances, panel conversations, workshops, and showcases.To highlight how social and technology have been instrumental in Latin's global dominance, Billboard will partner with AT&T to create a synergistic custom panel, featuring an on-the-rise Latin talent from AT&T's Emerging Voices campaign, for a candid sit-down on how young Latin stars make their voices heard around the world.Festivities will continue through the weekend with Billboard's En Vivo concert series, a sequence of high-energy concerts held at Oasis, with a special night of the series hosted in partnership with Burger King, headquartered in Miami, for this celebration of 'Latin Goes Global.'Community, art, and philanthropic programming courtesy of Billboard's partnership with Cheetos will be highlighted throughout the week. Cheetos will host a "Deja tu Huella" panel inspired by the iconic snack brand's "Deja tu Huella" campaign that shines a light on Hispanic communities and calls on fans to leave their mark on all they do.Samsung and Billboard are once again on the hunt for the next best unsigned artist and will kick off the second NXT music competition at Billboard's Latin Music Week.Coming off the excitement of Billboard MusicCon, Smirnoff is back in the mix for Billboard Latin Music Week, inviting fans to enjoy fun, one-of-a-kind experiences paired with the delicious flavors of its Spicy Tamarind Collection and Neon Lemonades. The brand will also be serving up spicy vibes and drinks to match as the presenting sponsor of Billboard's En Vivo concert series on September 28.Billboard is partnering with Urban Outfitters for an exclusive capsule collection collaboration with rising Latin artists that will debut at Latin Music Week and in select stores nationwide and online on September 15th.For over 30 years, Billboard Latin Music Week has been the longest-running and biggest Latin music industry gathering in the world, uniting generations of talent with fans and garnering billions of press hits, engagements, and viewership globally. Sponsors for Billboard Latin Music Week 2022 include AT&T, Burger King, Cheetos, Samsung, SMIRNOFF, and Urban Outfitters, with additional partners to be announced soon.Billboard Latin Music Week will coincide with the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 in Miami, which will broadcast LIVE on Telemundo. The awards show will also broadcast simultaneously on the Spanish entertainment cable network, Universo, and throughout Latin America and the Caribbean on Telemundo Internacional. For the latest news about the event, visit Telemundo.com/PremiosBillboard.



