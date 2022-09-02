Darkwave/ Postpunk Pioneers Pink Turns Blue Kick Off 'Tainted 2022' Tour, Release New EP





Riding on the strength of their 'Tainted' album, released in late 2021 via Orden Records, and on the trail of their recently released single 'Not Gonna Take It', Pink Turns Blue brings this music to fans from one coast to another while also sharing four new songs that reflect their emotional state in today's world.



Formed in 1985 in the first generation of gothic rock and named after a Hüsker Dü song, today Pink Turns Blue is a trio, made up of Mic Jogwer (vocals, guitar), Paul Richter (drums) and Luca Sammuri (bass). Their debut album 'If Two Worlds Kiss' advanced the darkwave sub-genre while becoming a seminal post-punk album. Emerging from the fear and uncertainty of a divided Cold War Germany, they have since released a dozen full-length LPs.



Both the 'Tainted' LP and the new EP relate to a world in havoc and the seemingly powerlessness of today's youth to take over the world and change it for the better. But this album is also a call to never give up, to never lose faith or the understanding that making this world just a bit better every day is what makes our lives worth living.



With potent singles such as 'Not Even Trying', 'You Still Mean Too Much To Me', 'There Must Be So Much More' and 'So Why Not Save The World' address such themes as climate change, its effects, the reaction to it, the split within society, isolation, health risks and financial uncertainty.



"Since Pink Turns Blue presented the 'Tainted' album, things have changed for the worse, or have become more desperate and we have used this time to develop a few songs from the 'Tainted' sessions further - songs that didn't make it onto the album since they were not ready yet, says In defiance of the global trend that the powerful use any excuse to enforce their agenda and defend their accumulation of benefices, more and more people see through it and stand up - for themselves and never give up to make this world just a little bit better," says Mic Jogwer.



"Since February 24 (actually my birthday), when Russia invaded Ukraine, things became even worse. Instead of slowly getting back to "normal" and trying to get our humanity's shit together and to alleviate climate change and the consequential effects, now we have to cope with war and an energy, food and financial crisis (again) with the risk of losing the battle for equality, climate change, peace... you name it. So now the world is not only TAINTED but is in DISARRAY".



- "One of the most ethically driven and environmentally conscious post-punk artists of our time... powerful" ~ The Spill Magazine

- "Consistent purveyors of quality guitar-laden post punk and dark-bent indie rock... one of the most honest and most direct enduring acts in post punk today" ~ Destroy // Exist

- "The timeless message is driven home with a timeless sound composed with refined effect" ~ Top40-Charts.com

- "They have had high ranks in the charts and still have a place deep in the heart of many fans" ~ Reflections of Darkness

- "When it comes to actual darkwave, Berlin's Pink Turns Blue are rightly regarded as one of the founding acts... one of the finer exemplars of continental postpunk" ~ CVLT Nation



TAINTED 2022 - TOUR DATES:

SEP 2 Seattle, WA - Funhouse

SEP 3 Vancouver, Canada - Rickshaw Theatre

SEP 4 Portland, OR - Star Theater

SEP 6 Garden City, ID - Visual Arts

SEP 7 Salt Lake City, UT - The Urban Lounge

SEP 9 San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge

SEP 10 San Diego, CA - Casbah

SEP 11 Los Angeles, CA - Part Time Punks, Echoplex

SEP 15 Denver, CO - Hi-Dive

SEP 17 Dallas, TX - Cheapsteaks (aka. Cheap Steaks)

SEP 18 Austin, TX - Sunny's Backyard

SEP 22 Tampa, FL - Crowbar

SEP 23 Miami, FL - Gramps

SEP 26 Atlanta, GA - 529 Bar

SEP 27 Richmond, VA - The Camel

SEP 29 Pittsburgh, PA - Spirit

OCT 4 Toronto, Canada - The Garrison

OCT 5 Montreal, Canada - Bar Le Ritz PDB

OCT 6 Rochester, NY - Photo City

OCT 7 Cambridge, MA - The

OCT 8 Brooklyn, NY - Market Hotel

OCT 9 Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery

OCT 10 Philadelphia, PA - PhilaMOCA

OCT 14 Pinto, Spain - DarkMAD Festival Madrid

OCT 28 Rüsselsheim, Germany - These Days Festival 2022

DEC 15 Glasgow, UK - Ivory Blacks

DEC 16 Manchester, UK - Night People

