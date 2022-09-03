Yungblud Releases Self-Titled Third Studio Album



This full-length release marks an exciting new era for the artist, with previously released fan-favorites 'The Funeral', 'Don't Feel Like



Speaking on the "Tissues" video, which was shot in London and directed by Charlie Sarsfield, YUNGBLUD says: "This is a new era for YUNGBLUD, I wanted to dance, I wanted to move, and I wanted to really personify in the video what this song means. It's happiness and it's euphoria and it's letting the fuck go." The infectious new track features a sample of The Cure's 'Close To Me', which was personally approved by the band's lead singer Robert Smith.



Starting today, YUNGBLUD embarks on his whirlwind 5-day in-store tour playing 9 cities across North



Rarely does an artist come along such as YUNGBLUD, who has undeniably become Gen-Z's rock n' roll poster child. Fearlessly advocating for the weirdos, freaks and the marginalized in the world, from the ground up, YUNGBLUD has amassed legions of dedicated fans from all over the world, who flock to his sold-out shows each night and scream every word to his songs as if their lives depend on it. With co-signs from rock legends such as Mick Jagger, Ozzy Osbourne, Steve Jones, and Dave Grohl, YUNGBLUD'S trajectory is looking brighter and more exciting than ever.

YUNGBLUD is out everywhere now.



YUNGBLUD TRACK-LIST:

1. The Funeral

2. Tissues

3. Memories ft. Willow

4. Cruel Kids

5. Mad

6. I Cry 2

7. Sweet Heroine

8. Sex Not Violence

9. Don't Go

10. Don't Feel Like

11. Die For A Night

12. The Boy In The



Born in Yorkshire, England, YUNGBLUD (aka Dominic Harrison) is a multi-instrumentalist who first picked up a guitar at age two and began writing his own songs at age 10. The 24-year-old artist is known for voicing what he feels are major concerns for his generation, using his music to unite and empower the youth of today. Following the release of his self-titled EP and his full-length 2018 debut, 21stCentury Liability, YUNGBLUD released the underrated youth EP in 2019, which debuted in the top 10 on the Official UK Albums chart. YUNGBLUD was crowned MTV Push: Ones to Watch winner at the beginning of 2020, when he was also shortlisted for the BBC Sound of 2020 poll. YUNGBLUD went on to win 'Best New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, internationally acclaimed, multiple-award winning musician YUNGBLUD has released his highly anticipated self-titled third studio album 'YUNGBLUD' [Locomotion/GEFFEN Records/Universal Music].This full-length release marks an exciting new era for the artist, with previously released fan-favorites 'The Funeral', 'Don't Feel Like Feeling Sad Today' and 'Memories ft. Willow', which surpassed 1 million streams within its first week. The album has already received an outstanding reception, from critics across the globe and comes with the official music video for his latest single, "Tissues" - also out today.Speaking on the "Tissues" video, which was shot in London and directed by Charlie Sarsfield, YUNGBLUD says: "This is a new era for YUNGBLUD, I wanted to dance, I wanted to move, and I wanted to really personify in the video what this song means. It's happiness and it's euphoria and it's letting the fuck go." The infectious new track features a sample of The Cure's 'Close To Me', which was personally approved by the band's lead singer Robert Smith.Starting today, YUNGBLUD embarks on his whirlwind 5-day in-store tour playing 9 cities across North America to celebrate the release of his latest body of work and to support local retailers, and on September 8th, YUNGBLUD is set to takeover three of Sunset Blvd's most iconic venues—The Roxy, Whiskey a Go-Go and The Viper Room on the legendary Sunset Strip in Los Angeles for an exciting first of its kind live-streamed concert. Fans can RSVP to attend here.Rarely does an artist come along such as YUNGBLUD, who has undeniably become Gen-Z's rock n' roll poster child. Fearlessly advocating for the weirdos, freaks and the marginalized in the world, from the ground up, YUNGBLUD has amassed legions of dedicated fans from all over the world, who flock to his sold-out shows each night and scream every word to his songs as if their lives depend on it. With co-signs from rock legends such as Mick Jagger, Ozzy Osbourne, Steve Jones, and Dave Grohl, YUNGBLUD'S trajectory is looking brighter and more exciting than ever.YUNGBLUD is out everywhere now.YUNGBLUD TRACK-LIST:1. The Funeral2. Tissues3. Memories ft. Willow4. Cruel Kids5. Mad6. I Cry 27. Sweet Heroine8. Sex Not Violence9. Don't Go10. Don't Feel Like Feeling Sad Today11. Die For A Night12. The Boy In The Black DressBorn in Yorkshire, England, YUNGBLUD (aka Dominic Harrison) is a multi-instrumentalist who first picked up a guitar at age two and began writing his own songs at age 10. The 24-year-old artist is known for voicing what he feels are major concerns for his generation, using his music to unite and empower the youth of today. Following the release of his self-titled EP and his full-length 2018 debut, 21stCentury Liability, YUNGBLUD released the underrated youth EP in 2019, which debuted in the top 10 on the Official UK Albums chart. YUNGBLUD was crowned MTV Push: Ones to Watch winner at the beginning of 2020, when he was also shortlisted for the BBC Sound of 2020 poll. YUNGBLUD went on to win 'Best Music Video' at the NME Awards in Feb 2020 and Best Alternative artist at the 2021 MTV EMAs. Over the years, YUNGBLUD has performed to sold-out crowds in over 20 countries and played some of the world's biggest festivals, including Austin City Limits, Life Is Beautiful, Lollapalooza, Rock Am Ring, Reading and Leeds Festivals, and Vans Warped Tour. YUNGBLUD released the full-length album 'weird!' on December 4th, 2020, which debuted at no.1 on the UK Official Album Chart after racking up a massive 39,000 chart sales in the first week. Described as a coming-of-age album, 'weird!' features tracks "god save me, but don't drown me out", "weird!", "strawberry lipstick" and "Mars". In Autumn 2020, he launched The YUNGBLUD Podcast on BBC Sounds, where he meets young music fans who are approaching turning points in their lives, to discuss topics and issues affecting young people today whether it be gender, sexuality, identity, money worries, friendships, style, or mental health. YUNGBLUD now has over 8 million monthly listeners on Spotify and over 3 Billion global streams.



