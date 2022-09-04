Pink Moon Festival (Sept 8-11) features LITZ, Living Light, Desmond Jones, Sol Roots, Dale & The Z-Dubs and more

Thursday September 8 through Sunday September 11, 2022 in Monroe County, West Virginia. Performers include funk rock electronic group LITZ, dub inspired global dance Eartha Harris & Living Light, fierce soul funk guitarist/vocalist Sol Roots, American rock band Desmond Jones, rock reggae band Dale & The Z-Dubs, Appalachian roots rockers The Kind Thieves, rock'n'roll Americana band The Mighty Good Times, and many many more!



This mid-Atlantic festival is a grassroots music and arts festival nestled in the gorgeous mountains of southern West Virginia. Pink Moon Festival is a celebration of life, music, freedom, community, and love.



Pink Moon Festival will showcase four days of music (with over 60 bands), live painting, fire spinning performances, and creative workshops. Attendees can set up camp in the beautiful wooded campgrounds, or pitch a tent on location in the grassy country open fields. There will be three stages of music, located under the giant oaks, and around the scenic mountainsides. Festival goers will find a mystical village of life, love and community. There will be a variety of vendors and artists from across the country, concert goers can visit, and can dance the days away with some of the best regional musical acts.



Musical acts include:

LITZ (brings together a wide array of musical influences ranging from funk, jam, go-go, soul, and electronica. Their original catalog of music showcases funky horn riffs, wah-wah keys, pounding bass, driving/progressive rhythms and melt your face guitar.)



EARTHA HARRIS & LIVING LIGHT (Cosmic dub for the global dance floor is how producer Eartha Harris describes her new project, blending deep bass with modern rhythms, indigenous percussion, and contemporary electronic textures.)



DESMOND JONES (American rock band based in Michigan, whose music is centered around melodic guitar riffs, funky bass lines, groovy drumbeats, and smooth saxophone. Desmond Jones puts on exciting and high-energy shows with a high level of musicianship and skillful improvisation.)



SOL ROOTS (world traveled fierce guitarist and talented vocalist blends raw New Orleans influenced funk, greasy soul, deep blues, and energetic rock with hypnotic rhythms, while collaborating with a collection of top notch musicians.)



DALE & THE Z-DUBS (rock reggae groovers who bring a distinct reggae influence intertwined with a hard hitting rock style. High-energy live shows feature multi-part vocal harmonies, along with thick guitar driven melodies.)



THE KIND (feature strong lead vocals with intertwining melodies and soulful rhythmic grooves. The band blends rock, R&B, jazz, bluegrass influences to perform a huge melting pot of



TOXIC MOXIE (Richmond VA band with an unmistakable musical energy. Emerging from the worlds of glam, punk, jam, disco, and fuzz, they have honed in on a sound that is completely their own.)



THE SETTLEMENT (WV funk-fusion jam band. This eclectic ensemble cleverly combines rowdy rock riffs, complex jazz harmonies, funky bass lines, dreamy pop melodies, and a multitude of diverse world music grooves and influences.)



LEE ROSS (Hailing out of Boston, MA, Lee is a talented producer, saxophonist, flautist, keyboardist, and has worked with members of Pink Talking Fish, moe., Trey



There will also be many more performing groups including:



cryptoWAVEradio, Threesound, RipeJive, The Mighty Good Times, Aarodynamics, Noah Lehrman, The Imaginary Sons, Nancy Raygun, Dr. Psilicon, Lucid Evolution, Moonshine Logik, and many more.







For festival and ticketing information, directions, pre-sale tickets, and more please visit the Pink Moon Festival website.

PinkMoonFestival. Net



"Pink Moon Festival in West Virginia delivers a stellar lineup.... an uncontrollable rollercoaster of steep hills, long walks, four days of music of all types and a hell of a lot of fun." - RVA Magazine (2015 review)



