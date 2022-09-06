BRITs 2023 Date Confirmed: Saturday 11th February At The O2 Arena





Further campaign announcements will be made in the coming months. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The BRIT Awards 2023 confirms the date of next year's awards show as Saturday 11th February, live from The O2 arena, and broadcast exclusively on ITV and ITVX for the 30th year. This marks the first time ever that the BRITs will take place and broadcast on a Saturday evening - a milestone moment.The BRITs also announce that Damian Christian, Managing Director and President of Promotions at Atlantic Records (part of Warner Music UK) will be taking over as Chair of the BRIT Committee for 2023.Commenting on the new date, Christian says "The BRITs is the biggest night of the year for the UK music industry, and we want as many eyes on it as possible as we showcase the best and most diverse British talent. Moving the show to a Saturday will breathe new life into the iconic ceremony, while also introducing a new and more engaged audience."The biggest night in the UK music calendar, annually watched by millions at home as well as bringing together the music industry all under one roof to celebrate the great and the good of British and international talent, will once again prepare to deliver exciting and memorable live performances from its iconic stage, as well as presenting awards to the artists that have impacted most over the past year, and with its new weekend slot promises to be bigger and better than ever.This year's ceremony saw Adele sweep the board alongside stand-out winners and performance moments from Little Simz, Dave, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Ed Sheeran, and achieve marked digital growth in new areas due to partnerships with YouTube Shorts, TikTok, Roblox, Serenade and more, in a show that celebrated even more winners than ever before with the introduction of four new genre awards along with the inaugural Artist of the Year and Songwriter categories.2023 will mark 30 years of ITV as broadcast partner, with headline sponsor Mastercard reaching 25 years and 13 years at The O2 arena. All three long-standing partners support The BRITs' ambition to host an unforgettable and far-reaching evening of live music and entertainment that, additionally, helps raise money for The BRIT Trust, the charitable arm of the awards, who distribute funds to charities that promote education and well-being through music, including The BRIT School and Nordoff Robbins Music Therapy.Further campaign announcements will be made in the coming months.



