Brook Gee Records Is Back To Provide You Trimtone's Latest Single, "Get It All At Once"

https://soundcloud.com/brookgeerecords New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Australian label Brook Gee Records is back to provide you Trimtone's latest effort, a new single titled "Get It All At Once".With this track, the Leeds duo proposes a very catchy revisitation of a classic Disco / House style, pairing funky guitars and vocal phrases with a modern and energetic groove, to create a track that will catch you from the first listening.Release date is set on September the 16th, just in time for the last parties around Ibiza, but we are sure that the timeless sound of "Get It All At Once" will make you love it even afterwards!Out on September the 16th 2022, don't miss it!https://soundcloud.com/trimtonehttps://www.facebook.com/trimtonehttps://www.instagram.com/trimtonemusichttps://twitter.com/trimtonemusichttps://www.facebook.com/brookgeerecordshttps://www.instagram.com/brookgeerecordshttps://www.twitter.com/brookgeerecordshttps://soundcloud.com/brookgeerecords



