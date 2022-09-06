Never-Before-Released Live Performance Of Creedence Clearwater Revival's Hit Single "Proud Mary" Out Now

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Craft Recordings have recently announced the forthcoming release of Creedence Clearwater Revival's legendary long-lost recording of their 1970 show at London's Royal Albert Hall, which will be available for the first time ever in multiple formats (detailed below) as Creedence Clearwater Revival
at the Royal Albert Hall. The live album is set for release on September
16th and is available now for pre-order. Coinciding with the album launch, a new documentary concert film, titled Travelin' Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival
at the Royal Albert Hall, will be available for streaming on Netflix also beginning September
16 (in the US, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, NZ, Latin America
and Africa).
Today, ahead of the upcoming releases, CCR debuts the full live performance of their signature hit "Proud Mary." The advance single is available now to stream or download. The video captures bandmates John Fogerty, Tom Fogerty, Doug Clifford, and Stu Cook teaming up on stage for one of their biggest hits, a song that became an instant classic and has been covered by countless artists to date, including Tina Turner, Tom Jones, James
Bay and even the cast of "Glee." "Proud Mary" originally started as a phrase without a home in Fogerty's notebook. When he received his honorable-discharge papers in the mail in 1968, the song flowed right out of him. Peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 in spring of 1969, "Proud Mary" became the first of five singles to reach No. 2 for the group. Watch the video now.
Creedence Clearwater Revival
at the Royal Albert Hall will be available September
16 on 180-gram vinyl, CD, and cassette, while select retailers will offer a variety of exclusive color variants, including Walmart ("Tombstone Shadow" vinyl) and Target ("Green River" vinyl). Additionally, the album will be available across digital platforms, including in hi-res and Dolby ATMOS® immersive audio formats. A limited Super Deluxe
Edition Box Set will follow later in the year, more details below.
After spending roughly 50 years in storage, the original multitrack tapes were meticulously restored and mixed by the GRAMMY® Award-winning team of producer Giles Martin
and engineer Sam Okell, who have helmed countless acclaimed projects together, including the Beatles' 50th-anniversary editions of Abbey Road and Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, as well as audio for the Elton John
biopic Rocketman and Peter
Jackson's The Beatles: Get Back series. The LP was mastered by the celebrated engineer Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios using half-speed technology for the highest-quality listening experience.
Creedence Clearwater Revival
at the Royal Albert Hall will be released concurrently with the documentary concert feature film, Travelin' Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival
at the Royal Albert Hall. Directed by two-time GRAMMY® Award winner Bob Smeaton (The Beatles
Anthology and Jimi Hendrix
Band of Gypsies) and narrated by Academy Award®-winning actor Jeff Bridges, the film takes viewers from the band's earliest years together in El Cerrito, CA through their meteoric rise to fame. Featuring a wealth of unseen footage, Travelin' Band culminates with the band's show at the Royal Albert Hall—marking the only concert footage of the original CCR lineup to be released in its entirety.
The film is a Craft Recordings, Concord Originals, and Marathan Films production and is produced by Sig Sigworth (R.E.M. by MTV), Jonathan Clyde (The Beatles: Get Back), Martin
R. Smith (The Beatles: Sgt Pepper's Musical Revolution) and John Beug (Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers: Runnin' Down a Dream). Concord's Scott Pascucci (Martin Scorsese's George
Harrison: Living in the Material World), Bob Valentine
and Concord Original's Sophia
Dilley (Billie) executive produce. Wesley
Adams, Charles Hopkins, and Taylor Umphenour are serving as co-producers.
On November 18, both the album and the film will be presented in a Super Deluxe
Edition Box Set, available exclusively via CraftRecordings.com. The 2-LP/2-CD/1-Blu-ray collection includes Creedence Clearwater Revival
at the Royal Albert Hall on two 45-RPM 180-gram vinyl LPs as well as on CD. A second CD features music from the film, including formative recordings from the band's earliest incarnations (including Tommy Fogerty and the Blue Velvets and the Golliwogs), while the Blu-ray offers the complete Travelin' Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival
at the Royal Albert Hall film, plus the digital album in hi-res and Dolby ATMOS® immersive audio. Limited to 5,000 copies worldwide and available to pre-order now, each individually numbered set is housed in a 12" x 12" box, with embossed gold foil detail, and includes a reproduction of the original 1970 tour program, a 17" x 24" poster, and a 16-page booklet, featuring an excerpt from Bridges' voice-over script, which offers background on the band's incredible path to the London show. View the unboxing trailer here.
When Creedence Clearwater Revival
stepped onto the Royal Albert Hall's stage on April 14, 1970—just days after the Beatles
announced their breakup—the California rockers had arguably just become the biggest band in the world. Leading up to the show, CCR had enjoyed an unprecedented "magical year," as Jeff Bridges
narrates in the film. "In only 12 months the band had achieved five Top 10 singles and three Top 10 albums [Bayou Country, Green River, Willy and the Poor Boys] on the American charts, outselling the Beatles. They had appeared on the legendary Ed Sullivan Show and played to over a million people across America, including the hundreds of thousands gathered at Woodstock. 'John, Tom, Stu, and Doug' may not have had the familiar ring to it of 'John, Paul, George, and Ringo,' but Creedence were challenging the Beatles
for the title of the biggest group in the world." During their two-night sold-out residency at the iconic venue, CCR not only followed in the footsteps of acts like the Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, Jimi Hendrix, and the Beatles, but they proved they were equals.
While Creedence Clearwater Revival
would go their separate ways just two years later, speculation around a live recording of that legendary concert began to permeate their fanbase in 1980. That same year, Fantasy Records had released a live album by the band, mistakenly titled The Royal Albert Hall Concert. It was quickly discovered that the audio was, in fact, from the Oakland Coliseum show, captured months earlier. While the label rushed to sticker the album with correctional information—and properly re-named the January 1970 performance as The Concert for later production runs—actual footage from the Royal Albert Hall remained the stuff of rock 'n' roll lore…until now.
Creedence Clearwater Revival
at the Royal Albert Hall tracklist (Deluxe Edition)
Creedence Clearwater Revival
at the Royal Albert Hall (CD)
1. Born on the Bayou
2. Green River
3. Tombstone Shadow
4. Travelin' Band
5. Fortunate Son
6. Commotion
7. Midnight Special
8. Bad Moon Rising
9. Proud Mary
10. The Night Time Is the Right Time
11. Good Golly Miss Molly
12. Keep on Chooglin'
Music
from the Motion Picture: Travelin' Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival
at the Royal Albert Hall (CD)
1. Come On Baby - Tommy Fogerty and the Blue Velvets
2. Brown Eyed Girl - The Golliwogs
3. Porterville - The Golliwogs
4. Suzie Q.
5. I Put a Spell on You
6. Proud Mary
7. Born on the Bayou
8. Bad Moon Rising
9. Green River
10. The Night Time Is the Right Time
11. Down on the Corner
12. Who'll Stop the Rain?
Blu-ray: Travelin' Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival
at the Royal Albert Hall
Creedence Clearwater Revival
at the Royal Albert Hall (45-RPM Vinyl)
A1. Born on the Bayou
A2. Green River
A3. Tombstone Shadow
B1. Travelin' Band
B2. Fortunate Son
B3. Commotion
B4. Midnight Special
C1. Bad Moon Rising
C2. Proud Mary
C3. The Night Time Is the Right Time
D1. Good Golly Miss Molly
D2. Keep on Chooglin'
Creedence Clearwater Revival
at the Royal Albert Hall tracklist (CD, Digital)
1. Born on the Bayou
2. Green River
3. Tombstone Shadow
4. Travelin' Band
5. Fortunate Son
6. Commotion
7. Midnight Special
8. Bad Moon Rising
9. Proud Mary
10. The Night Time Is the Right Time
11. Good Golly Miss Molly
12. Keep on Chooglin'
Creedence Clearwater Revival
at the Royal Albert Hall tracklist (Vinyl, Cassette)
A1. Born on the Bayou
A2. Green River
A3. Tombstone Shadow
A4. Travelin' Band
A5. Fortunate Son
A6. Commotion
A7. Midnight Special
B1. Bad Moon Rising
B2. Proud Mary
B3. The Night Time Is the Right Time
B4. Good Golly Miss Molly
B5. Keep on Chooglin'
During their short time together as a band (1968 - 1972), Creedence enjoyed an unparalleled period of creativity—releasing seven studio albums (two of which went to Number One), playing over 150 tour dates around the world, including a headlining spot at Woodstock and scoring 14 Top Ten singles. A mainstay band till today, Creedence accrued 4 billion streams in 2021. Over the past 50-plus years, Creedence's canon has become a part of the Great American Songbook. Songs like "Bad Moon Rising," "Down on the Corner," "Fortunate Son," "Have You Ever Seen the Rain," "Proud Mary," "Born on the Bayou," "Travelin' Band" and "Up Around the Bend" have been ingrained into pop culture—not just as rock staples, but as timeless standards. With so many memorable compositions that continue to grace the radio waves, television and film screens, and lyrics that still resonate today, Creedence Clearwater Revival
is, truly, America's Greatest Rock Band.