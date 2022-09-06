Trentemoller Shares New Single "Into The Silence" - Begins North American Tour Later This Month





Oct 6 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Danish composer, musician, and producer Trentemøller returns today with his newest single "Into The Silence." First premiered via FLOOD Magazine, the dreamy, guitar and synth driven track fits seamlessly into the musical universe of his latest album Memoria. The song features the vocals of DíSA (Dísa Jakobs), who will be singing in Trentemøller's all new band on a highly anticipated North American tour, beginning later this month. Dísa's vocals perfectly weave through the track, sometimes floating above, and sometimes shining through from the engine room."During our recent tour," says Trentemøller, "Dísa and I spoke about doing a song together. It felt quite obvious, as we really developed a common language when we played so many concerts together already. After finishing our first leg of the tour, I immediately went to the studio and wrote the music for this song. It really came to me easily as I felt quite inspired. Dísa then wrote this beautiful and bittersweet text that compliments the music so well I think. And her unique voice just melts into the music in a very natural way."In stark contrast to his previous studio album Obverse (2019), Memoria is intended - and almost demands - to be presented in a live setting at the venues and festivals which we have all been longing for during these past couple of years.2022 Memoria Tour Dates w/ TOM and His Computer:Sept 16 Seattle, WA @ The ShowboxSept 17 Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood TheatreSept 18 Portland, OR @ Wonder BallroomSept 19 San Francisco, CA @ August HallSept 21 Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda TheatreSept 22 Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up TavernSept 23 Mexico City, MX @ Auditorio BlackberrySept 24 Miami, FL @ The GroundSept 25 Denver, CO @ Bluebird TheaterSept 27 Chicago, IL @ MetroSept 29 Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music HallOct 1 Montreal, QC @ MTELUSOct 4 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock ClubOct 6 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere.



