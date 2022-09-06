Shinedown Releases Amazon Original Of Hit Single "Daylight"





Led by tracks like " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-platinum, chart-topping band Shinedown have released a brand-new Amazon Original of their current hit single "Daylight," available now only on Amazon Music. The track is a complete re-imagining of the song that changes up the chord progression and tempo, and injects big drums and an aggressive distorted synth guitar tone that balance against the beauty and softness of the verses and chorus.Fans can hear Shinedown's Amazon Original on the Rock Arena playlist or by simply asking "Alexa, play the new song from Shinedown" in the Amazon Music app for iOS and Android, and on Alexa-enabled devices. In addition to the new track, Amazon Music listeners can access hundreds of Amazon Originals, featuring both emerging and established artists across numerous genres, available to stream and purchase only on Amazon Music. Daylight " is a meaningful portrait of a vital human connection that reminds us that we are never alone, and reflects on the importance of empathy and the relationships in our lives that help get us through to the next day. The poignant anthem recently became Shinedown's 19th #1 at Active Rock and 18th #1 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay Chart - both all-time records on these charts.Shinedown's acclaimed new studio album Planet Zero, produced by the band's bassist Eric Bass, is out now via Atlantic Records. The album debuted in the Top 5 on the Billboard 200 Chart and the Official UK Albums Chart, and at #1 on six other Billboard charts including Top Album Sales, Rock, Hard Rock, and Alternative Albums Charts.Led by tracks like " Daylight " and title track "Planet Zero," the album's searing social commentary boldly confronts the societal forces that perpetuate divisiveness while offering a restorative path forward through empathy and open conversation - ultimately serving as a reminder that it is our human connections that matter the most.



