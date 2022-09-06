Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 06/09/2022

DJ Khaled's 'God Did' Debuts At No 1 On Billboard 200!

DJ Khaled's 'God Did' Debuts At No 1 On Billboard 200!

Hot Songs Around The World

About Damn Time
Lizzo
236 entries in 21 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
555 entries in 28 charts
Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)
Kate Bush
256 entries in 23 charts
Bam Bam
Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran
433 entries in 26 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) DJ Khaled earns his 4th No 1 album as God Did debuts atop the Billboard 200! The star-studded set moved 107,500 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending Sept. 1, of which album sales comprise 9,500.
God Did, which features JAY-Z, Drake, Eminem, Kanye West, and Travis Scott, is Khaled's 10th top 10 album and fourth No. 1 following 2021's Khaled Khaled, 207's Grateful, and 2016's Major Key.
A grateful Khaled celebrated his latest blessing, tweeting, "FAN LUV DID! THANK YOU SO MUCH!"

God Did outsold Bad Bunny's Un Verano Sin Ti by just 1500 units. The latter falls to No. 2 with 106,000 equivalent album units following nine nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1.

Nicki Minaj's reign continues with Queen Radio: Volume 1, which becomes her sixth total and consecutive top 10. The greatest hits compilation opens at No. 10 with 32,000 equivalent album units.

Elsewhere in the top 10, Beyoncé's former No. 1 Renaissance falls 3-6 (46,000) while Kendrick Lamar's Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers rises 24-4 (55,000) following its vinyl release on Aug. 26. Silk Sonic's An Evening With Silk Sonic also reenters the top 10, jumping 200-7 (44,000) after its vinyl release.

Billboard 200 Top 10:
1. DJ Khaled - God Did - 107,500
2. Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti - 106,000
3. TWICE - Between 1&2 - 100,000
4. Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers - 55,000
5. Morgan Wallen - Dangerous: The Double Album - 50,000
6. Beyoncé - Renaissance - 46,000
7. Silk Somic - An Evening With Silk Sonic - 44,000
8. Rod Wave - Beautiful Mind - 43,000
9. Harry Styles - Harry's House - 43,000
10. Nicki Minaj - Queen Radio: Volume 1 - 32,000






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0117481 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0024125576019287 secs