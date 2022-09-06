New Single And Video "The Left Hand Path" From Orion Out Today From Leader Of Glam Rock Super Group The Orion Experience





A departure from the danceable beats and power pop grooves that brought The Orion



Inspired by other musical chaos wizards The Doors, The New York, NY (Top40 Charts) ORION, founder and leader of the viral breakout band, The Orion Experience, announced today the release of his first single & video, "The Left Hand Path" from his upcoming 2023 sophomore solo album, Tragic Magic, is out today on all digital platforms.A departure from the danceable beats and power pop grooves that brought The Orion Experience more than 70 million streams of the track, "The Cult of Dionysus" on Spotify and a worldwide fanbase, ORION is a more enigmatic, mysterious (albeit glamorous) creature from another time. Think of his solo alter ego as a reincarnation of a long-forgotten trickster God, writer of music, maker of mischief, Piscean poet, chaos wizard and love-cursed fool.Inspired by other musical chaos wizards The Doors, The Moody Blues and Syd Barrett, "The Left Hand Path" attempts to evoke more than just a song, but a vision. The opening credits of a 1960's Satanic-Panic film come to mind as the hypnotic baseline casts its spell. By the time the bridge hits, you are teleported to a secret ritual, dancing wildly around a witch's bonfire.



