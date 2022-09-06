Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Country 06/09/2022

Statement On Behalf Of Luke Bell's Family

Statement On Behalf Of Luke Bell's Family

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Statement on Behalf of Luke Bell's Family:
"We have lost our beloved son, brother and friend and we are heartbroken. Luke had a gentle heart, a wanderer's spirit and a musical gift that he was fortunate to share with us and the world. We are so grateful to his friends and fans for embracing Luke and his music. We would like to thank all of Luke's fans, friends and family who have been sharing stories and photos of happy times with him.

Unfortunately Luke suffered from the disease of mental illness, which progressed after his father's death in 2015. Luke was supported through his disease by a community of loving family and friends. Despite this, he was unable to receive the help he needed to ease his pain. Our hearts go out to the millions of people affected by mental illness who, like us, understand the devastating disappointment of a system that consistently fails to provide caring solutions to those who suffer.

As we navigate our heartbreak we respectfully ask for privacy to allow us room to grieve and honor his memory. Our only comfort comes in the fact that our Luke is finally free and at peace."






