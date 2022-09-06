Baltimore's Dosser Releases New Single "Joy Thief"





It wasn't a bloody scene or anything like that, I guess it was just the only way my younger brain could picture getting rid of bad thoughts. As I got older and had a better understanding of what mental illness looked like I was able to get help in the form of medication. The song goes back and forth with the feeling of being trapped in one of two corners that I think are pretty common in people trying to deal with or treat mental illness. Either you treat it with medication and get to a point where you feel almost nothing at all and totally empty, or just deal with it and have such intense feelings that you can hardly bare it. Finding a release is the hardest thing to do. The lyrics are fairly simple but they hold a great weight for me."



Over the past decade, it's become increasingly in vogue for bands to pay lip service to 90s alt rock, but many of them capture only the most surface level cosmetic elements, missing the critical components that defined that decade's underground scene. A chorus pedal, a Big Muff, and a flannel don't go far on their own merits. To put it bluntly, many groups fundamentally do not "get it". But Baltimore, MD's Dosser absolutely does.



Where many of their contemporaries are little more than thinly-veiled pop punk acts doing retro cosplay, Dosser gets at the core of what made 90s guitar rock such a compelling force. From leads that hearken back to early Weezer, massive riffs that evoke Jawbox, and razor-sharp pop-rock sensibilities that bring to mind the Foo Fighters' debut LP, this is a band synthesizing the best parts of various forms into their own potent formula.



Formed in the summer of 2018 by Will Teague, Bret Lanahan, Eric Dudley, and Max Detrich, Dosser's debut LP finds a band playing at a level well beyond what their short lifespan might suggest. Coming out on Really Rad Records in January 2023, Violent Picture / Violent Sound is about as strong an opening volley as it gets.



Tour Dates - With Pianos Become the Teeth, Caracara, and Dreamtigers:

08/26 - Durham, NC - Motorco

08/27 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar

09/02 - Cambridge. MA - Sonia Live

09/03 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

09/04 - Brooklyn, NY - The Meadow

09/08 - Atlanta, GA - Purgatory at the Masquerade

09/09 - Nashville. TN - Exit/In

09/11 - Columbus, OH - Big Room Bar

11/11 - Pittsburgh, PA - Preserving Underground

11/12 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean

11/13 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze

11/14 - Detroit, MI - El Club

Tickets available at: https://bnds.us/ajuc1h.



IG - www.instagram.com/dossermd

Twitter - https://twitter.com/dossermd

Tiktok - www.tiktok.com/@dossermd

Website - www.dossermd.com

Bandsintown - www.bandsintown.com/dosser New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Of the track, Dosser's Bret Lanahan (guitar, vocals) says: "Since I was a kid I've struggled greatly with crippling anxiety and depression. I didn't understand when I was younger what either of those things were and always thought something was wrong with me or I had something bad inside me making me feel this way. I used to have this kind of weird day dream a lot that if I could just open up my chest and let whatever was inside of me that was making me feel so terrible just spill out, maybe I would feel better.It wasn't a bloody scene or anything like that, I guess it was just the only way my younger brain could picture getting rid of bad thoughts. As I got older and had a better understanding of what mental illness looked like I was able to get help in the form of medication. The song goes back and forth with the feeling of being trapped in one of two corners that I think are pretty common in people trying to deal with or treat mental illness. Either you treat it with medication and get to a point where you feel almost nothing at all and totally empty, or just deal with it and have such intense feelings that you can hardly bare it. Finding a release is the hardest thing to do. The lyrics are fairly simple but they hold a great weight for me."Over the past decade, it's become increasingly in vogue for bands to pay lip service to 90s alt rock, but many of them capture only the most surface level cosmetic elements, missing the critical components that defined that decade's underground scene. A chorus pedal, a Big Muff, and a flannel don't go far on their own merits. To put it bluntly, many groups fundamentally do not "get it". But Baltimore, MD's Dosser absolutely does.Where many of their contemporaries are little more than thinly-veiled pop punk acts doing retro cosplay, Dosser gets at the core of what made 90s guitar rock such a compelling force. From leads that hearken back to early Weezer, massive riffs that evoke Jawbox, and razor-sharp pop-rock sensibilities that bring to mind the Foo Fighters' debut LP, this is a band synthesizing the best parts of various forms into their own potent formula.Formed in the summer of 2018 by Will Teague, Bret Lanahan, Eric Dudley, and Max Detrich, Dosser's debut LP finds a band playing at a level well beyond what their short lifespan might suggest. Coming out on Really Rad Records in January 2023, Violent Picture / Violent Sound is about as strong an opening volley as it gets.Tour Dates - With Pianos Become the Teeth, Caracara, and Dreamtigers:08/26 - Durham, NC - Motorco Music Hall08/27 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar09/02 - Cambridge. MA - Sonia Live Music Venue09/03 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore09/04 - Brooklyn, NY - The Meadow09/08 - Atlanta, GA - Purgatory at the Masquerade09/09 - Nashville. TN - Exit/In09/11 - Columbus, OH - Big Room Bar11/11 - Pittsburgh, PA - Preserving Underground11/12 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean11/13 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze11/14 - Detroit, MI - El ClubTickets available at: https://bnds.us/ajuc1h.IG - www.instagram.com/dossermdTwitter - https://twitter.com/dossermdTiktok - www.tiktok.com/@dossermdWebsite - www.dossermd.comBandsintown - www.bandsintown.com/dosser



