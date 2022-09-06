British Alternative Pop Artist Sicky Takes Us To The Edge On 'The Bridge' Single





A



'The Bridge' is the lead track from his new 'Garbage Town' album, which is being released a year on from his lockdown album 'Bowling Balls', a collection that was partially inspired by Ray Bradbury's book 'The Martian Chronicles'.

"The Bridge is a song of few words, but underneath, they have huge meaning. Inspired by someone close to me, who had the sheer guts and determination to take on a darkness and set things straight. On the musical side of things, it was inspired by frequenting a Northern Soul night that happens once a month in my local town (called 'Motown in Lowtown' - I kid you not)," says SICKY.

"Those classic tunes tend to stay with you on the drunken walk home and beyond.... As a kid I used to wade through my older brothers box of northern delights (he would have killed me had he known) Those records became ingrained and still sound cool today."



This music is inspired by



SICKY explains: "Garbage Town is not a place - it's a state of mind. The lyrics talk of breaking free and leaving all the bad stuff in your head behind. Feels like all roads have led to this album. I play and record/produce everything myself so I'm a bit like a decathlete... Quite good at a couple of things and pretty average at the rest. Hopefully it sounds like in your face dirty pop."



'The Bridge' is out now and is available across all good digital platforms, including via Spotify and Apple Music. The full 'Garbage Town' album will be released on November 18 and can be pre-ordered via Bandcamp.



Written by Mick Butler (SICKY)

Recorded, mixed and produced by SICKY in Shropshire

Mastering by Streaky at Streaky Mastering

Written & recorded in January 2022. Mixed in July 2022



TRACK LIST

1. The Bridge

2. Swim Shallow

3. Beans

4. None Of That

5. A Bite Without A Mark

6. Sleep On It

7. Head First

8. Protect Me Protect Mine

9.

10. New Bones

11. Einstein's Baby (Explicit lyrics)

12. Times Ten New York, NY (Top40 Charts) UK-based alternative 'dirty pop' artist SICKY presents his new single 'The Bridge', a lively danceable offering that is a pragmatic Northern Soul-inspired bucket of joy. Black Country boy now residing in Shropshire, SICKY is the solo project of Mick Butler, who has played in various bands, ranging from the brass soaked pop of Papa Mantra to the dirty stomp of SUMO. Now he derives pleasure from banging out tunes and crafting new material. Literally everything you hear in his music is him squeezing noises out of anything that'll sing.'The Bridge' is the lead track from his new 'Garbage Town' album, which is being released a year on from his lockdown album 'Bowling Balls', a collection that was partially inspired by Ray Bradbury's book 'The Martian Chronicles'."The Bridge is a song of few words, but underneath, they have huge meaning. Inspired by someone close to me, who had the sheer guts and determination to take on a darkness and set things straight. On the musical side of things, it was inspired by frequenting a Northern Soul night that happens once a month in my local town (called 'Motown in Lowtown' - I kid you not)," says SICKY."Those classic tunes tend to stay with you on the drunken walk home and beyond.... As a kid I used to wade through my older brothers box of northern delights (he would have killed me had he known) Those records became ingrained and still sound cool today."This music is inspired by Prince and Bowie, perhaps in equal measure, as well as Nirvana, Supergrass, Blur, Queens Of The Stone Age, Fun Lovin' Criminals and Elvis.SICKY explains: "Garbage Town is not a place - it's a state of mind. The lyrics talk of breaking free and leaving all the bad stuff in your head behind. Feels like all roads have led to this album. I play and record/produce everything myself so I'm a bit like a decathlete... Quite good at a couple of things and pretty average at the rest. Hopefully it sounds like in your face dirty pop."'The Bridge' is out now and is available across all good digital platforms, including via Spotify and Apple Music. The full 'Garbage Town' album will be released on November 18 and can be pre-ordered via Bandcamp.Written by Mick Butler (SICKY)Recorded, mixed and produced by SICKY in ShropshireMastering by Streaky at Streaky MasteringWritten & recorded in January 2022. Mixed in July 2022TRACK LIST1. The Bridge2. Swim Shallow3. Beans4. None Of That5. A Bite Without A Mark6. Sleep On It7. Head First8. Protect Me Protect Mine9. Garbage Town10. New Bones11. Einstein's Baby (Explicit lyrics)12. Times Ten



