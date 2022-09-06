David Ogilvy 'A Scottish American Songbook'





https://davidogilvy.uk/ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) David Ogilvy, the Scottish American singer songwriter and composer, was born in London in 1958, and grew up between London and Scotland, spending significant periods of time in the USA.After leaving University, he went on to start, and DJ the 'Soul Furnace', one of the most fashionable nights in the club scene in Soho in the early '80's The music focused on rare '50's R'n B and early soul.He then started concentrating on songwriting, and working as a session player, playing mandolin, pedal steel, dobro, guitar and piano. During this time he signed a publishing deal with Warner Chappell, and set up his own studio, Western Studios, in Westbourne Park.He worked with various artists, including Eg and Alice, Curiosity Killed the Cat, Roberto Pla, Peter Andre, and Nick Kamen. He worked with Cilla Black on her last studio recording. He has performed with Lucinda Williams, Buddy Miller, Rufus Wainwright, Eliza and Martin Carthy amongst many others.His first solo album 'Like It Is' (2003) was received to rave reviews; mixing the Scottish folk tradition, Americana, and jazz influences into a seamless poetic vision. His second and third albums; Mockingbird (2005) and Heaven and Earth (2008) carried on and developed these strains.He produced and co wrote his long time collaborator Christina Kulukundis' self titled album (2005).He has also scored the music for;The controversial American documentary The Toughest Sheriff in America.Two documentaries by Hannah Rothschild (High Society: The Wonderful World of Nicky Haslam, Peter Mandelson: The Real PM?) shown as part of the BBC's Storyville series.He also wrote the score for the art-house film of Edward St Aubyn's Booker-nominated novel Mother's Milk.David's songs are featured in the Hollywood film, The Flock, starring Richard Gere, Gaby Dellal's film Angel's CrestIn 2013 he started The Live Salon, as a showcase for purely acoustic music, and spoken word, drawing on the 19th century tradition of the musical salon. Writers and poets such as John Stammers, Alan Jenkins and Cressida Connolly, regularly join the eclectic group of musicians.He has recently completed a new album of 14 songs entitled 'A Scottish American Songbook' released this September.https://davidogilvy.uk/



