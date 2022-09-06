PictureHouse Announce New EP Ahead Of Final Ever Show





Best known for a string of hit singles across their 25 year career including Sunburst, Rules of Science, Somebody Somewhere,



"Before we move on, we wanted to leave on a high note, "Sing" was a song we all loved and we initially recorded it for our best off album but liked it too much and wanted it for the follow up studio album. As fate would have it, the band broke up for 10 years and it didn't suit the album we made then. It's great to finally have it out there.



There's only a few tickets left for our show in



Limited tickets for the show are available now from tickets.ie and the EP is available to pre-save: https://ffm.to/singusonelastsong New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Dublin, band who recently announced their last ever show for September 22nd in Dublin's iconic Liberty Hall Theatre have announced that the 3 track EP will feature old fan favourites from shows, not previously available, anywhere including "Sing" the uptempo and catchy track reminiscent of the band's formative albums "Shine Box", "Karmarama" and "Madness Sadness Gladness".Best known for a string of hit singles across their 25 year career including Sunburst, Rules of Science, Somebody Somewhere, Heavenly Day, Everybody Loves My Girl, the band's most recent record, a live recording of a show in Dublin's Olympia Theatre went straight into the Irish album charts in 2021."Before we move on, we wanted to leave on a high note, "Sing" was a song we all loved and we initially recorded it for our best off album but liked it too much and wanted it for the follow up studio album. As fate would have it, the band broke up for 10 years and it didn't suit the album we made then. It's great to finally have it out there.There's only a few tickets left for our show in Liberty Hall Theatre, we can't wait to see everyone again, it will be an emotional night and we've lots of surprised planned. " - Frontman Dave Browne.Limited tickets for the show are available now from tickets.ie and the EP is available to pre-save: https://ffm.to/singusonelastsong



