Megan Thee Stallion Teams Up With Key Glock To Unveil New "Ungrateful" Music Video

"In a blaze of cutting takedowns and melt-in-your-mouth hooks, Megan has constructed a multi-layered exercise in empowerment - as well as unveiling an entirely new layer of vulnerability. Sharp-tongued and bold as ever, this record asserts Megan as 'That Bitch'". - Top40-Charts.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, three-time Grammy award-winning recording artist, entrepreneur and philanthropist Megan Thee Stallion released the new music video for "UNGRATEFUL (feat. Key Glock)" from the Houston native's acclaimed LP "Traumazine." The new visual video directed by Colin Tilley.The video for "UNGRATEFUL" - which was produced by Bandplay - comes after Megan released the visual for "HER," an anthem that celebrates strong independent women, last month. In a recent cover story for New York Magazine, Megan discussed how she strategically prioritized black-and-white visuals to supplement the release of Traumazine.The highly-anticipated LP was released in August and includes features from the hottest names in music including Dua Lipa, Key Glock, Jhené Aiko, Rico Nasty, Latto, Lucky Daye, Pooh Shiesty as well as Houston staples such as Sauce Walka, Big Pokey & Lil Keke.The new project invites listeners into Megan's deepest thoughts and touches on her journey of self-actualization and dealing with trauma. It also includes previously-released songs, such as "Pressurelicious," "Sweetest Pie," and " Plan B ".The new visual comes shortly after Megan made history as she became the first Black, female artist to headline the Reading and Leeds festivals in the UK.PRAISE FOR 'TRAUMAZINE':"Brash, pointed and super explicit. In other words, Megan Thee Stallion is completely unbridled, just like her "Hotties" love her." - USA Today"This is highly advanced rap filtered through easily digestible hooks and musical choices." - The Telegraph"Traumazine, is a thrill ride of a listen, a motley mix of slick bops and searing confessionals that wonderfully encapsulate all of her various vibes." - Rolling Stone"In a blaze of cutting takedowns and melt-in-your-mouth hooks, Megan has constructed a multi-layered exercise in empowerment - as well as unveiling an entirely new layer of vulnerability. Sharp-tongued and bold as ever, this record asserts Megan as 'That Bitch'". - Top40-Charts.com



