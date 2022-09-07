Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 07/09/2022

DJ D Neco. Release Of A New Album And Professional Development

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Dj D Neco, due to the unstable situation in the world, postponed the release of a new album indefinitely. "I would like a more peaceful world. It's not the best time to indulge in entertainment at such an extreme and unexpected time. I have postponed the release of the album until there is relative peace in the world." Recently, Dmitrii received a second education, which he had been dreaming about for quite a long time. He underwent professional retraining and became an English teacher, which he is very pleased with. However, this does not mean that he has changed his profession and no longer writes music. Music still interests him very much, "excites and inspires".
