JUNO Award-Winning Pop Songstress Jessia Proves She Is Too Hot For Unreciprocated Love With Her Playful New Single 'One Of The Guys'

The iHeart New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The JUNO Award-winning pop songstress JESSIA dazzles with the release of her latest pop-rock infused anthem 'One Of The Guys' available now via Artist Driven Records in partnership with Republic Records/ Universal Music. The multi-platinum singer-songwriter verifies that she is too hot for the "friendzone" with her trademark candid delivery juxtaposed against a mischievous sentiment, that navigates the separation of friend from lover. Harnessing her familiar vulnerability throughout the self-penned track, JESSIA once again delivers a powerfully spiky and captivating pop anthem that overflows with crisp rock guitar licks and relatable themes of self-worth, discovery, and heartache - all packed within an up-beat, sonically cohesive production.

With an impressive list of accolades under her belt, 2022 shows no signs of slowing down for JESSIA, who took home "Breakthrough Artist of the Year" at the 2022 JUNO Awards where she was nominated for four awards including "Single of the Year", "Pop Album of the Year" and the coveted "TikTok JUNO Fan Choice Award". The pop-songstress has been showcasing new music including her recently released power-ballad 'Next Time' as support across 10 European dates with One Republic, and two sold out shows with JP Saxe in Toronto, in addition to opening for Maroon 5 at the 2022 RBC Canadian Open. This month, JESSIA returns home to perform at Rifflandia Music Festival in Victoria (9/18) before heading to the notable Austin City Limits Festival during its first weekend of performances on October 8.

With a collective 340 million global streams to date, JUNO Award winning Vancouver pop artist, JESSIA has taken the music industry by storm, capturing the attention of social media fans and notable artists including Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and producer Ryan Tedder who signed her to Artist Driven Records in partnership with Republic Records. Her debut single, 'I'm not Pretty' exploded on TikTok, racking up millions of views in a single day and catching the attention of singer, songwriter, and producer elijah woods and later, Grammy-Award nominated artist Bebe Rexha, who joined the remix. Certified 2x Platinum in Canada where the single hit #4 at HOT AC, #8 at Top 40, and is certified gold in the U.S., 'I'm not Pretty' has achieved 280 million global streams to date. The iHeart Radio Future Star, SiriusXM and KiSS Radio One to Watch artist, and Billboard's "Chartbreaker" for the month of June (2021), spent 13 consecutive weeks at #1 on Billboard Canada's Emerging Artists chart in 2021 and was the 8th most viewed Canadian artist on TikTok. Now back with another snappy and captivating pop anthem, JESSIA delivers her latest track 'One Of The Guys' which is poised to cement JESSIA as a pop force to be reckoned with.




