Mercury Prize Confirms The Line-Up Of Live Performances For The Awards Show

Yard Act 'The Overload' LONDON, UK (Top40 Charts) The 2022 Mercury Prize with FREE NOW has confirmed the line-up of live performances for this year's Awards Show - playing live are Fergus McCreadie, Gwenno, Jessie Buckley & Bernard Butler, Joy Crookes, Kojey Radical, Little Simz, Nova Twins, Sam Fender, Self Esteem, Wet Leg and Yard Act. The artists will each perform one track from their shortlisted album. Harry Styles is on a major US tour in September and will be unable to attend the Awards Show. A filmed live performance will be shown to celebrate his album.The 2022 Mercury Prize with FREE NOW Awards Show will be hosted by Lauren Laverne.Broadcaster and author Annie Macmanus will be the guest presenter at the Awards Show. Annie is a member of the 2022 judging panel - and will be announcing the overall winner of the 2022 Mercury Prize with FREE NOW for 'Album of the Year'.The Awards Show will take place on 8 September 2022 at the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith and there will be an exciting line-up of artists who have produced the Albums of the Year. The evening will culminate in the announcement of the overall winner of the 2022 Mercury Prize with FREE Now for 'Album of the Year'.The Prize's broadcast partner, BBC Music, will be delivering live television and radio coverage of the event - plus online and on social media.BBC Four will broadcast 'Mercury Prize 2022 with FREE NOW - Album of the Year' on Thursday, 8 September 2022 from 9 -10.15pm. Music will also bring radio coverage of the awards show to listeners in a special show, Mercury Prize 2022 Live, hosted by Tom Ravenscroft from 7pm- 12am on Thursday, 8 September.Both the TV and radio programmes will feature live performances from the shortlisted artists as they lead up to the live announcement of this year's overall winner. And the 6 Music programme will include a playout of the winner's album in full following its reveal. Music will also broadcast their 'Mercury Prize 2022 Pocket Guides' to each of the shortlisted albums on Tuesday, 6 September from 12-3am, which will also be available to listen on demand on BBC Sounds, available for 30 days afterwards.Amazon Music are the digital music partner of the 2022 Mercury Prize. The music streaming service, which gives music fans access to over 90 million songs alongside podcasts, livestreamed events and exclusive editorial content, will be supporting the Mercury Prize shortlisted artists with playlists and programming from the launch of the shortlist until the Awards Show.As part of its long-term commitment to supporting UK recorded music, renowned British premium audio brand, Bowers & Wilkins, continues as the official audio partner of the Mercury Prize. At the forefront of music creation for over 40 years, it is uniquely placed to help the Mercury Prize celebrate the album format and the shortlisted artists' creative achievements.The UK's number one premium rum brand, The Kraken, and the world's most awarded tequila, 1800 Tequila, are the official drinks partners of the 2022 Mercury Prize. Both brands will be celebrating the fantastic roster of British and Irish talent on this year's list with a programme of dedicated content in the run up to the big night itself.The Mercury Prize 'Albums of the Year' celebrate and promote the best of British and Irish music recognizing artistic achievement across a range of contemporary music genres.The 2022 Mercury Prize 'Albums of the Year' are:Fergus McCreadie 'Forest Floor'Gwenno 'Tresor' Harry Styles 'Harry's House' Jessie Buckley & Bernard Butler 'For All Our Days That Tear the Heart'Joy Crookes 'Skin'Kojey Radical 'Reason to Smile' Little Simz 'Sometimes I Might be Introvert'Nova Twins 'Supernova' Sam Fender 'Seventeen Going Under'Self Esteem 'Prioritise Pleasure' Wet Leg 'Wet Leg'Yard Act 'The Overload'



